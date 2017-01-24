- log in
- account
Disruptive Fintech Is Dead — Long Live Collaborative Fintech!
Posted by Zhi-Ying Ng on January 24, 2017
As we move closer to the end of January 2017, one thing’s for sure: digital financial innovation shows no signs of abating in Asia Pacific, and a series of financial technology (fintech) startups continue to put Singapore and Hong Kong firmly on the innovation map. Just last week Next Money held its Fintech Finals 2017 (FF17) in Hong Kong, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) also announced that it will hold the Singapore Fintech Festival 2017 in November, the second year in a row that the regulator will be hosting the event.
FinovateAsia 2016 in Hong Kong and the Global Fintech Hackcelerator in Singapore last year gave us a glimpse into how fintech in the region will develop in 2017:
- Asia’s governments are playing a pivotal role in driving fintech investment. MAS has committed nearly $160 million through 2020 to the Financial Sector Technology & Innovation (FSTI) scheme to fund infrastructure and deliver fintech services aimed at establishing Singapore as a smart financial center, as part of the Singapore government’s Smart Nation initiative. The Hong Kong government has announced a $370 million Innovation and Technology Venture Fund aimed at encouraging private venture funds to increase their investments in technology startups through a matching process. Both MAS and InvestHK have established dedicated fintech teams.
- Fintech companies want to collaborate, not disrupt. Fintech companies in the region are gradually moving away from a provocative posture as a challenger to banks to favoring collaboration and helping incumbents improve their customer experience and operational excellence. Many startups were initially contemptuous of incumbents’ perceived intertia and poor customer service and saw themselves as alternatives. But complex regulatory environments, prohibitive customer acquisition costs, and difficulties monetizing “freemium” models have opened their eyes to the capital, mentorship, and scale that incumbent firms can offer.
- Government bodies set a collaborative, not disruptive, tone for fintech. The Singapore and Hong Kong governments have taken a very supportive yet cautious approach to fintech in the region. This approach is encapsulated in the words of Sopnendu Mohanty, chief fintech officer at MAS: “I see ‘fintech’ and ‘banks’ as synonymous. I don’t see them in conflict with each other.”
Security and risk, mobile banking, and payments fintech companies took center stage at the two events; click here to read the report.
While regulators encourage a vibrant ecosystem for collaborative fintech, collaborative fintech poses unique challenges to the financial services sector. Innovation through collaborative fintech is harder than it seems.
When fintech companies take an approach that is more collaborative than disruptive, it risks giving financial institutions a false sense of security. This is because digital financial services executives don't feel threatened by startups that are not out to disrupt but to collaborate, seemingly cementing the financial institution's position as the undefeated incumbent. Keep in mind that the truly disruptive fintech companies such as Ant Financial and JD Finance have yet to fully spread their wings anywhere in Asia Pacific other than China. Financial institutions still have time to accelerate innovation with startups, but to reap the benefits of collaborative fintech, digitial business strategy executives at financial services firms must establish explicit business objectives, tweak processes to support innovation, and link outcomes back to the business.
Search Forrester's Blogs
Featured
Predictions 2017
The dynamics that will shape the future in the age of the customer »
Free Webinar
Planning for innovation and risk in the wake of Brexit »
Forrester's CX Index
Predict how actions to improve CX will affect revenue performance.
Measure the customer experiences that matter most »
Analyst Blogs
- Andy Hoar (20)
- Aurelie L'Hostis (4)
- Benjamin Ensor (40)
- Brendan Miller (8)
- Brendan Witcher (4)
- Carrie Johnson (23)
- Catherine Graeber (1)
- Ellen Carney (33)
- Fiona Swerdlow (1)
- Jacob Morgan (1)
- Julie Ask (154)
- Ken Calhoon (1)
- Lily Varon (11)
- Martin Gill (64)
- Michael Yamnitsky (1)
- Michelle Beeson (13)
- Oliwia Berdak (17)
- Peter Sheldon (42)
- Peter Wannemacher (38)
- Vikram Sehgal (1)
- Xiaofeng Wang (1)
- Zhi-Ying Ng (10)
- Zia Daniell Wigder (82)
Top Categories
- financial services (5)
- banks (3)
- Asia Pacific (2)
- China (2)
- Digital Banking (2)
- Digital Transformation (2)
- fintech (2)
- mobile banking (2)
- P2P lending (2)
- Singapore (2)
- See all
Archives
- January 2017 (1)
- December 2016 (2)
- July 2016 (1)
- April 2016 (2)
- February 2016 (1)
- January 2016 (1)
- October 2015 (1)
- June 2015 (1)
Comments
Billbeez
Billbeez provides the perfect financial ecosystem, offering an online solution that makes it easy to manage business finances.
Try it here: http://www.landing.billbeez.com/
Post new comment