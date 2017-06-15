- log in
Now Accepting Entries For Digital Marketing Awards Asia 2017
Posted by Xiaofeng Wang on June 15, 2017
The inaugural Digital Marketing Awards Asia 2017 is jointly hosted by Forrester and CMO Innovation, to inspire marketers in Asia by highlighting innovative approaches to and best practices for digital marketing.
We’re now accepting entries online. This is our chance to recognize the very best digital marketing programs in the region, and we’d love to give an award to you for your best work. Our deadline for entries is July 15, 2017.
We are looking for exciting B2C or B2B digital marketing programs that clearly deliver against business goals. To determine the winners of the Digital Marketing Awards Asia 2017, we focus on how marketers use digital marketing at each stage of the customer life cycle. We create awards in three categories corresponding to different aspects of what Forrester calls the marketing RaDaR:
- Reach: programs that generate brand visibility. Reach efforts drive discovery and awareness. These include word-of-mouth marketing, paid social advertising, and thought leadership.
- Depth: programs that close sales. Depth programs pave the path for exploration and buying. These include ratings, reviews, and brand communities for information that helps to close existing prospects or leads.
- Relationship: programs that build loyalty. Relationship tactics increase the loyalty and lifetime value of existing customers. These include a consistent presence on a social media account and loyalty programs designed to create repeat business.
We use four weighted criteria to evaluate these digital marketing programs: strategies and objectives (10%), tactics and execution (10%), measurement (20%), and business outcomes (60%).
Forrester clients can read our report about the past winners. We hope to see more great B2B and B2C examples of digital marketing this year — so if your company ran a great digital marketing program in Asia in 2017, enter here by July 15, 2017.
