The State Of Mobile Marketer Tactics 2017
Posted by Thomas Husson on May 4, 2017
I just published a new report to help marketers benchmark the mobile tactics and technologies their B2C marketer peers use and are planning to use in the next 12 months. The key findings are as below:
- Marketers Misuse Mobile Marketing Tactics
B2C marketers often focus too much on piloting the latest mobile shiny object (see graphic below); unfortunately, they fail to adequately invest in the core mobile touchpoints — like email or search — that most consumers use to engage with brands.
- Use Mobile To Transform Brand Experiences
Too few marketers think of mobile as an opportunity to transform the brand experience. To truly differentiate themselves, marketers should develop mobile-unique interactions delivering visible value with apps, messaging, and online-to offline tactics.
- Insights And Constant Optimization Are Key To Unlocking Mobile’s Full Potential
To rethink how mobile could transform the customer journey, marketers should use ethnographic research and journey maps to develop a more holistic vision of their customer behaviors that leverage contextual data. Testing and learning will not be enough — the use of optimization techniques must be systematic.
Clients willing to know more can access the full report here.
