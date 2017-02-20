- log in
- account
What to expect from Mobile World Congress 2017?
Posted by Thomas Husson on February 20, 2017
- 1 Recommendation
- 0 comments
This is this time of the year again! From next Monday (February 27) and March 2, 2017, Mobile World Congress (MWC) will take place in Barcelona. I attended this event (then 3GSM) for the first time in 2005 and it is fascinating to see how the event has morphed from a B2B telecoms technology trade show to the one of the largest business conference around the globe. This year’s MWC theme is “The Next Element” may look broad but I quite like this idea that mobile is elemental and has become part of our daily lives. By analogy with the previous industrial revolution, mobile is like electricity: once you have access to it, it is a disruptive enabler of adjacent technologies powering more powerful innovation. Mobile is barely entering its teen age years.
Consumers now use mobile as a sixth sense. If the human senses serve as effortless faculties through which we access information on the world around us, then mobile has become the sixth sense. It brings digital to consumers in their daily lives. It has truly become the face of digital. That’s the main challenge for marketers: since mobile becomes the primary interface between your brand and your customers, you must leverage mobile to accelerate digital transformation and transform the customer experience you deliver. A lot has to happen behind the scenes for marketers to be able to deliver real-time contextual experiences on mobile. That’s why it makes a lot of sense for marketers to spend time in Hall 8.1 where most marketing, advertising and app vendors will be gathered.
Of course, we will hear a lot (too much) about 5G. I agree with my colleague Dan Bieler (see his take here on what to expect from MWC from an enterprise angle) that MWC visitors should not get dragged into technology debates regarding LTE-A or 5G. It will take at least 5 years before 5G even reaches critical mass stage once launched first by a telco before the end of the decade, likely in South Korea for the Winter Olympics. Of course, we will hear a lot (too much) about new smartphones. However, don’t expect strong innovation on smartphones’ hardware.
This year, we will hear a lot more about IoT, VR and AR, Bots, Intelligent Agents, robotics and Artificial Intelligence. The question is not whether these technologies will replace mobile but how mobile will activate them at scale in the years to come. The reality is that mobile is the glue that will stick together multiple connected worlds: smart cities, connected cars, connected homes and workplaces.
You can follow me on Twitter during the event via @Thomas_Husson.
If you are interested to listen to Forrester’s take on the event, Forrester will host a Webinar on March 14 to put key announcements in the context of key 2017 mobile trends. You can register for the Webinar here.
Categories:
Search Forrester's Blogs
Featured
Predictions 2017
The dynamics that will shape the future in the age of the customer »
Free Webinar
Planning for innovation and risk in the wake of Brexit »
Forrester's CX Index
Predict how actions to improve CX will affect revenue performance.
Measure the customer experiences that matter most »
Analyst Blogs
- Brandon Verblow (2)
- Brigitte Majewski (1)
- Carlton Doty (6)
- Cliff Condon (5)
- Collin Colburn (1)
- David Truog (2)
- Emily Collins (1)
- Erna Alfred Liousas (12)
- Fatemeh Khatibloo (1)
- James McQuivey (1)
- Jennifer Wise (10)
- Jessica Liu (9)
- Jim Nail (32)
- Joe Stanhope (2)
- Laura Ramos (64)
- Lori Wizdo (1)
- Luca Paderni (11)
- Melissa Parrish (51)
- Michael Barnes (1)
- Peter O'Neill (3)
- Rebecca McAdams (3)
- Richard Joyce (4)
- Rob Brosnan (1)
- Rusty Warner (2)
- Ryan Skinner (41)
- Samantha Merlivat (5)
- Samantha Ngo (2)
- Sarah Sikowitz (6)
- Shar VanBoskirk (119)
- Susan Bidel (6)
- Thomas Husson (141)
- Tina Moffett (7)
- Xiaofeng Wang (39)
Top Categories
- Mobile marketing (32)
- Mobile strategy (31)
- Mobile services (24)
- Mobile advertising (20)
- mobile Internet (20)
- iPhone (14)
- Android (13)
- smartphones (13)
- Apple (12)
- NFC (12)
- See all
Archives
- February 2017 (2)
- November 2016 (2)
- September 2016 (1)
- June 2016 (1)
- April 2016 (1)
- March 2016 (3)
- February 2016 (1)
- January 2016 (1)
- November 2015 (3)
- September 2015 (1)
- July 2015 (1)
- June 2015 (3)
- April 2015 (1)
- See all
Comments
Post new comment