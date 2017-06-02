- log in
- account
Uber's Unicorn Ponzi Scheme
Posted by Ted Schadler on June 2, 2017
- 2 Recommendations
- 0 comments
Sure, I use Uber. Sometimes its the only option, and sometimes the price justifies riding with a guy who knows less about his city than I do, and whose car cleanliness raises concerns about fungal infections. And sometimes its a huge win as it was recently for me after a nightmare business trip late at night, when I needed to get out to the distant northern burbs at 1am. Osman in his Toyota Sienna rocked as he kindly drove and then led me bleary eyed to the door of my suburban hotel.
But can Uber stop losing money already? According to the Wall Street Journal, Uber lost $800 million in its latest quarter,on revenues of $1.7 billion. And it lost $1.2 billion on gross revenues of $5.4 billion in the first half of its fiscal year, after growing only 8% year-over-year. That's ridiculous. Why can't the company manage its way to profitability?
I would argue it can't because it doesn't have to yet. I think Uber benefits from the Unicorn Ponzi Scheme. Charles Ponzi's house in Lexington where I live is a shining example that ponzi schemes can work . . . for a while. The house is gorgeous, perfectly sited, and of course, famous. But he ended in ruin.
The Unicorn Ponzi Scheme is when investors realize that the only way they'll make money is if they can attract other investors -- not from the success of the company itself. In the Unicorn Ponzi Scheme, every new investor starts out naively being a sucker, then realizes the best way out is to bring in other sucker investors. So early investors prop up their investments by enticing other sucker investors to pump more money in. And so on and so on and so on.
Enough already. I challenge Uber to stop taking in money and make money from the assets it already has in place. I challenge investors to ask themselves: Can Uber pay back this money I'm investing in it? Or must I entice other investors to pay me back? If the answer is the later, then it's a Unicorn Ponzi Scheme and you are just the latest sucker.
And if this plagues Uber, what about the other Unicorns? The Unicorn Ponzi Schemes will collapse, and the Unicorn bubble will pop.
Search Forrester's Blogs
Featured
Predictions 2017
The dynamics that will shape the future in the age of the customer »
Free Webinar
Planning for innovation and risk in the wake of Brexit »
Forrester's CX Index
Predict how actions to improve CX will affect revenue performance.
Measure the customer experiences that matter most »
Analyst Blogs
- Anjali Yakkundi (34)
- Art Schoeller (2)
- Boris Evelson (167)
- Claire Schooley (2)
- Danielle Geoffroy (1)
- Diego Lo Giudice (25)
- Dominique Whittaker (4)
- Duncan Jones (2)
- Gene Cao (1)
- George Lawrie (19)
- Holger Kisker (38)
- Ian Jacobs (13)
- Jeffrey Hammond (31)
- Jennifer Belissent (2)
- John Bruno (4)
- John R. Rymer (46)
- John Wargo (11)
- Jost Hoppermann (34)
- Kate Leggett (155)
- Kyle McNabb (12)
- Leonard Couture (1)
- Liz Herbert (4)
- Margo Visitacion (9)
- Mark Grannan (12)
- Martha Bennett (13)
- Michael Barnes (21)
- Michael Facemire (21)
- Mike Gualtieri (128)
- Nick Barber (21)
- Noel Yuhanna (10)
- Paul Hamerman (2)
- Philipp Karcher (1)
- Phoenix Zhang (3)
- Randy Heffner (15)
- Rowan Curran (2)
- Stephen Powers (24)
- Ted Schadler (39)
Archives
- June 2017 (1)
- February 2017 (1)
- January 2017 (3)
- November 2016 (2)
- October 2016 (1)
- September 2016 (1)
- August 2016 (3)
- July 2016 (2)
- March 2016 (1)
- February 2016 (3)
- January 2016 (3)
- December 2015 (1)
- November 2015 (1)
- See all
Comments
Post new comment