Uber's Unicorn Ponzi Scheme

Posted by Ted Schadler on June 2, 2017

Share on Facebook

Sure, I use Uber. Sometimes its the only option, and sometimes the price justifies riding with a guy who knows less about his city than I do, and whose car cleanliness raises concerns about fungal infections. And sometimes its a huge win as it was recently for me after a nightmare business trip late at night, when I needed to get out to the distant northern burbs at 1am. Osman in his Toyota Sienna rocked as he kindly drove and then led me bleary eyed to the door of my suburban hotel.

But can Uber stop losing money already? According to the Wall Street Journal, Uber lost $800 million in its latest quarter,on revenues of $1.7 billion. And it lost $1.2 billion on gross revenues of $5.4 billion in the first half of its fiscal year, after growing only 8% year-over-year. That's ridiculous. Why can't the company manage its way to profitability?

I would argue it can't because it doesn't have to yet. I think Uber benefits from the Unicorn Ponzi Scheme. Charles Ponzi's house in Lexington where I live is a shining example that ponzi schemes can work . . . for a while. The house is gorgeous, perfectly sited, and of course, famous. But he ended in ruin.

The Unicorn Ponzi Scheme is when investors realize that the only way they'll make money is if they can attract other investors -- not from the success of the company itself. In the Unicorn Ponzi Scheme, every new investor starts out naively being a sucker, then realizes the best way out is to bring in other sucker investors. So early investors prop up their investments by enticing other sucker investors to pump more money in. And so on and so on and so on.

Enough already. I challenge Uber to stop taking in money and make money from the assets it already has in place. I challenge investors to ask themselves: Can Uber pay back this money I'm investing in it? Or must I entice other investors to pay me back? If the answer is the later, then it's a Unicorn Ponzi Scheme and you are just the latest sucker.

And if this plagues Uber, what about the other Unicorns? The Unicorn Ponzi Schemes will collapse, and the Unicorn bubble will pop.

 

 

2Recommend this post
Save and Share:

Comments

Post new comment

If you have an account on Forrester.com, please login.

Or complete the information below to post a comment.

(Your name will appear next to your comment.)
(We will not display your email.)
Type the characters you see in this picture. (verify using audio)
Type the characters you see in the picture above; if you can't read them, submit the form and a new image will be generated. Not case sensitive.