Not too late to catch Digital Transformation Forum, 2017
Posted by Stephen Powers on May 1, 2017
The moment of truth for your digital re-invention has arrived. Digital technology has rendered your legacy systems obsolete, and has liberated your customers to adopt - and abandon - your offerings at a moment’s notice. You already know it’s time to change. You need to transform your firm to meet your customers’ expectations and ensure flexibility for the future. For hungry companies, the idea of "digital transformation" is an opportunity to expose new business opportunities, evolve operations, and grow.
Next week in Chicago, on May 9-10, Digital Transformation Forum 2017 will help you lay out the next steps in your digital strategy. It will feature sessions where leaders from companies such as Allstate, Bloomingdale’s, Gap, GE Oil & Gas, Expedia, Nespresso, Visa, and AIG will tell stories of how they helped their firms digitally transform and what they learned. In addition, Forrester analysts will present sessions on how you can:
- See the big picture. Martin Gill will frame Digital Transformation as an enterprise-wide initiative – and one that can’t wait.
- Engage your customers on any platform. Julie Ask will show how amorphous channels will house your firms’ digital customer interactions in the future and help you plan to add value and win customers through better experiences.
- Mature your AI strategy from novelty to strategic advantage. Rob Koplowitz will introduce Forrester’s framework for developing the next generation of human/machine interactions.
- Solve the digital commerce equation. Brendan Witcher will walk you through the formula to keep your digital business aligned with the expectations of today’s empowered customers.
Read more about the event here. And it's still not too late to register here.
Hope to see you next week.
