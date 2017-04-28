- log in
- account
Alphabet's Earnings Emphasize A Skewed Value On Monopolies
Posted by Shar VanBoskirk on April 28, 2017
- 2 Recommendations
- 0 comments
I was speaking with my colleague Fatemeh Khatibloo about the strong Q1 2017 earnings that Alphabet just announced this week (I mean Alphabet the parent company of Google here, not the soup or anything to do with Letter People). Alphabet revenues are up 29%, due largely to growth in mobile search and video ad sales. And she made a profound observation: that today the success mindset isn't about thriving in a market with a set of worthy competitors. It is about domination so extreme that you and you alone dictate market trends and there simply is no platform for innovative upstarts.
James Wang of ARK Funding Administration agrees. He says, Alphabet's Q1 earnings underscore "a macro theme we are seeing in the internet space, which is that the bigger players are getting bigger and the smaller players are treading water or shrinking."
I don't like this. I don't like this one bit because I'm always a fan of the underdog. But also because it seems way too risky to tie so much market health to a small number of firms. And because it creates a socialogical mis-perception of how much is enough. I'll let you economists out there weigh in here; I'm interested.
And I will simply say that I don't expect Alphabet's advertising growth to continue in a similar habit because:
1) Advertisers are shifting away from quantity based strategies and toward quality based ones. This means that Google's largest revenue drivers -- adwords and programmatic ads -- which emphasize reach will over time give way to premium blended content/ad experiences that are being developed by media companies who have to compete based on quality rather than reach.
2) Over time, search volumes in any medium will decline as intelligent agents begin to displace the need for active searches. This will allow for the creation of alternative sponsorship and advertising opportunities (monetizing voice-based search queries, or optimizing placement in Google Now). But it will also lead to extreme cuts in searches which make the inventory that is allowing for the lions share of GOOG's ad revenue.
3) Amazon is poised for significant competition with its own product listing ads. We expect Google to feel this competition in full force by holiday 2017.
Now, I don't expect Google to feel a pinch as much as a change in its revenue composition. By the time Google's paid search business starts to give way to intelligent agents just offloading decisions, its online video (youtube) ad products will take over as dominant revenue driver for the firm. We project online video advertising to grow at a 17% CAGR between now and 2021 and that growth doesn't even account for emerging ad formats, streaming video or bundled ad products between television and digital content channels.
Search Forrester's Blogs
Featured
Predictions 2017
The dynamics that will shape the future in the age of the customer »
Free Webinar
Planning for innovation and risk in the wake of Brexit »
Forrester's CX Index
Predict how actions to improve CX will affect revenue performance.
Measure the customer experiences that matter most »
Analyst Blogs
- Brandon Verblow (3)
- Brigitte Majewski (1)
- Carlton Doty (7)
- Cliff Condon (5)
- Collin Colburn (2)
- David Truog (2)
- Emily Collins (2)
- Erna Alfred Liousas (12)
- Fatemeh Khatibloo (1)
- James McQuivey (1)
- Jennifer Wise (10)
- Jessica Liu (10)
- Jim Nail (34)
- Joe Stanhope (2)
- Laura Ramos (64)
- Lori Wizdo (1)
- Luca Paderni (11)
- Melissa Parrish (52)
- Michael Barnes (1)
- Peter O'Neill (3)
- Rebecca McAdams (3)
- Richard Joyce (4)
- Rob Brosnan (1)
- Rusty Warner (2)
- Ryan Skinner (43)
- Samantha Merlivat (5)
- Samantha Ngo (3)
- Sarah Sikowitz (6)
- Shar VanBoskirk (120)
- Susan Bidel (7)
- Thomas Husson (142)
- Tina Moffett (7)
- Xiaofeng Wang (40)
Top Categories
- Online advertising (44)
- Advertising (30)
- Internet marketing (29)
- Search (19)
- Mobile marketing (11)
- email marketing (9)
- Integrated marketing (9)
- Social media (9)
- word-of-mouth marketing (7)
- Social Computing (6)
- See all
Archives
- April 2017 (2)
- February 2017 (1)
- January 2017 (1)
- October 2016 (1)
- July 2016 (1)
- May 2016 (2)
- January 2015 (1)
- November 2014 (1)
- June 2013 (1)
- July 2012 (2)
- June 2012 (1)
- March 2012 (1)
- October 2011 (1)
- See all
Comments
Post new comment