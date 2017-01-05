- log in
- account
European consumers may be active on social networks – but does that mean they use social in their path to purchase?
Posted by Samantha Merlivat on January 5, 2017
- 2 Recommendations
- 0 comments
To understand how open customers are to receiving messages from brands in social media, the question has to shift from “How social are our customers?” to “How social are our customers in their path to purchase?”
Given the amount of time consumers spend on social networks, marketers intuitively know they need to be present on social media but many still struggle to pin point exactly:
- Why they need a social presence - or rather, how they can be relevant on social media,
- How much resources to invest in social media,
- And where to invest these resources.
Forrester has developed the Social Technographics Framework to help marketers address exactly these questions. Using Forrester data to analyze the social behavior of various consumer groups and their inclination to use social touchpoints in their interactions with brands, the framework helps marketers determine:
- How important social media should be to their marketing plan
- When their audiences rely on social touchpoints in their customer journey
- What social touchpoints their audiences use, and to what ends
Differences are flagrant across consumer groups and markets. Already just at a country level, we see Italian and Spanish consumers actively interact with brands on social networks, while French and British consumers progressively transition from passive to active social media engagement as part of their customer journey. At the lower end of the spectrum, German consumers remain sceptics when it comes to using social touchpoints as part of their buyer journey: two out of three German consumers either avoid or are indifferent to messages from brands in social media, compared with only two out of five in Italy or Spain.
I explore key trends across five European markets (the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain) in more depth in the recently published “Use Social Technographics® To Better Serve European Audiences” report.
Related Forrester Research
- Unknown document identifier (134382)
Categories:
Search Forrester's Blogs
Featured
Predictions 2017
The dynamics that will shape the future in the age of the customer »
Free Webinar
Planning for innovation and risk in the wake of Brexit »
Forrester's CX Index
Predict how actions to improve CX will affect revenue performance.
Measure the customer experiences that matter most »
Analyst Blogs
- Brandon Verblow (1)
- Brigitte Majewski (1)
- Carlton Doty (5)
- Cliff Condon (5)
- David Truog (2)
- Emily Collins (1)
- Erna Alfred Liousas (11)
- Fatemeh Khatibloo (1)
- James McQuivey (1)
- Jennifer Wise (10)
- Jessica Liu (7)
- Jim Nail (31)
- Joe Stanhope (1)
- Laura Ramos (64)
- Lori Wizdo (1)
- Luca Paderni (11)
- Melissa Parrish (50)
- Michael Barnes (1)
- Peter O'Neill (3)
- Rebecca McAdams (3)
- Richard Joyce (4)
- Rob Brosnan (1)
- Rusty Warner (2)
- Ryan Skinner (39)
- Samantha Merlivat (3)
- Samantha Ngo (2)
- Sarah Sikowitz (6)
- Shar VanBoskirk (117)
- Susan Bidel (5)
- Thomas Husson (139)
- Tina Moffett (6)
- Xiaofeng Wang (38)
Top Categories
- Europe (2)
- Marketing (2)
- programmatic (2)
- Social media (2)
- consumer data (1)
- digital advertising (1)
- display (1)
- forecast (1)
- future of tv advertising (1)
- online display (1)
- See all
Archives
- January 2017 (1)
- September 2016 (1)
- December 2015 (1)
Comments
Post new comment