- log in
- account
There’s More to Service Design Than You Think You Know
Posted by Ryan Hart on February 10, 2017
- 0 Recommendations
- 0 comments
TSA, America’s infamous airport security organization, made headlines earlier this year when they placed the blame on passengers for long lines at airport security, claiming that individuals were at fault for showing up to checkpoints unprepared.
Anytime an organization puts the onus back onto the user for not being able to properly navigate a service, a huge red flag should be raised.
Now if the TSA scenario doesn’t scream service design misalignment to an informed CX pro, then it’s important to clarify what we mean when we talk in terms in “service design.” By Forrester’s definition:
“Service Design is a creative, collaborative process that draws from the tools of human-centered design to holistically improve and innovate new value for users as they move through sequential service interactions.”
As CX pros continue to build out their CX design tool kits, they will have an advantage if they can discern that service design allows them to:
1. Scale a human-centered mindset through processes and tools.Design-led organizations such as Apple, Tesla, AirBnB, or Slack for example, won’t go to market with a new service until they carefully analyze and understand the impact it will have on the customer as they move along the service journey.
2. Take the pulse of the health of the broader CX ecosystem.Because of the holistic, end-to-end nature of service design, CX pros are provided with multiple opportunities to appraise the health of a broader user journey. Logically, process reengineering around the needs of the customer thus forms a critical component of service design.
3. Service design is end-to-end but also back to front. Many organizations are heavily hero-dependent, relying on the skills and characters of a few standout employees to resolve customer issues that stem from deeper problems rooted in the organization. A key pillar of service design is that it looks at user journeys from end to end. But instead of looking at the customer’s front-end journey first and only, service design projects increasingly begin with back-end employee journeys.
4. Leverage existing resources with the help of a professional facilitator.Employees working in a company, especially those that have been around for a long time, know their internal CX ecosystem and the challenges better than any external service provider can ever hope to. However, they may lack the understanding of their neighboring department. Therefore, while the concepts and tools of service design are not complex, the process demands an expert level of facilitation to bring it all together.
5. Inform and validate the service experience with actual users.Co-creation is often misunderstood and can lead to misalignment with actual user expectations if the right participants are not involved. Service design projects require that the real end user of a service be included to inform and validate of the interactions.
For specific recommendations and company examples supporting these benefits of service design take a look at my recent research: “Five Things CX Pros Should Know About Service Design.”
Categories:
Search Forrester's Blogs
Featured
Predictions 2017
The dynamics that will shape the future in the age of the customer »
Free Webinar
Planning for innovation and risk in the wake of Brexit »
Forrester's CX Index
Predict how actions to improve CX will affect revenue performance.
Measure the customer experiences that matter most »
Analyst Blogs
- Adele Sage (22)
- Allegra Burnette (7)
- Amit Bhatia (3)
- Daniel Brousseau (1)
- Fatemeh Khatibloo (1)
- Fiona Adler (1)
- Fred Giron (2)
- Harley Manning (104)
- Joana van den Brink-Quintanilha (3)
- Jonathan Browne (23)
- Kara Hoisington (3)
- Keith Coe (2)
- Kerry Bodine (77)
- Laura Garvin Tramm (1)
- Leah Buley (1)
- Maxie Schmidt-Subramanian (27)
- Michael Gazala (3)
- Moira Dorsey (5)
- Nicole Dvorak (1)
- Qaalfa Dibeehi (1)
- Riccardo Pasto (2)
- Rick Parrish (28)
- Ron Rogowski (30)
- Roxana Strohmenger (2)
- Ryan Hart (9)
- Sam Stern (24)
- Thomas Husson (1)
- TJ Keitt (9)
- Tom Champion (1)
- Tom McCann (3)
- Tony Costa (11)
Top Categories
- B2B (2)
- Brand Strategy and Customer Experience (2)
- customer journey (2)
- Design Thinking (2)
- financial services (2)
- Anticipation (1)
- APAC (1)
- Asia Pacific (1)
- Australia New Zealand (1)
- B2B customer experience (1)
- See all
Archives
- February 2017 (1)
- October 2016 (1)
- July 2016 (2)
- March 2016 (1)
- January 2016 (1)
- October 2015 (1)
- August 2015 (1)
- July 2015 (1)
Comments
Post new comment