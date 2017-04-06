- log in
Learn How Your CX Practices Measure Up By Completing Forrester’s New Survey
Posted by Rick Parrish on April 6, 2017
An exceptional customer experience (CX) doesn’t happen by accident. There are 12 essential practices every organization must master to create and sustain experiences that drive customer loyalty.
To learn how well your organization is performing in these 12 practices, take our simple new Customer Experience Practices Survey. You’ll see these key practices and how we evaluate them. We’ll keep your response confidential, anonymize all responses, and use them in a benchmark study – then send you a copy of the final report as our thanks for participating.
