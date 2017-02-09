- log in
Looking Forward To The B2B Marketing Forum In October 2017
Posted by Peter O'Neill on February 9, 2017
As I did in 2016, I thought that I would provide you with a timely reminder that we have reconfigured our events calendar this year, and the B2B Marketing 2017 forum is now scheduled for October 5th and 6th in Austin, Texas. If you have not done so, it is still not too late to catch up on our recent forum — here is a blog debrief and this is a podcast where I was interviewed after the event.
Planning is well underway. B2B Marketing 2017 will deepen and expand the discussion of post-digital marketing that we began in Miami in October 2016. Post-digital marketing describes practices that replace segmentation and aggregation strategies with marketing techniques that addresses customers at an individual level and engages them at specific moments of need or opportunity. Post-digital marketing is personalized and opportunistic, and our Austin program will examine in detail the application of post-digital marketing to specific marketing tasks and challenges as well as the technologies and platforms to deliver on that vision. So please mark your calendars if you have not already done so.
Now you do not have to wait until October to hear from us. Laura Ramos and Mary Shea are presenting at the B2B Marketing Exchange conference, which our friends at Demand Gen Report are putting on later this month in Scottsdale, Arizona. Laura will talk about advocate marketing and reiterate our position on ABM, while Mary will leverage her many recent SKO (sales kick off) speeches about the need for a “B2B sales force reboot”. We are extremely honored that we were invited to contribute. Laura and Mary are also available for one-on-one meetings at the conference — I am also planning to be there. And, coincidentally, our colleague from Forrester Consulting, Eric Yale, also presents in Scottsdale later that week at one of the Digital Summit events.
We all look forward to seeing you in Scottsdale later this month but more importantly, in Austin in October.
Always keeping you informed! Peter
