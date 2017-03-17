- log in
- account
Do You Have An Opinion On How Digital Is Changing Business?
Posted by Nigel Fenwick on March 17, 2017
- 1 Recommendation
- 0 comments
Do you have an opinion on how technology is changing your business?
As you likely know, each year we conduct in-depth business leader research to help identify trends across industries. This year we are once again partnering with executive search firm Odgers Berndtson, reaching out to senior business executives around the world for their perspectives on how digital is changing their business.
We're also reaching out to a wider audience through social media to broaden the perspectives gathered in this study. No matter what your perspective, no matter what your role – CEO, CMO, CIO, Business leader – if you're in senior management in a medium or large enterprise, we'd like to hear from you.
To make your opinion count, simply click the link below to begin the confidential online survey.
Please note: while the survey has been designed to complete on any device, including mobile phones, you must finish the survey using the same device from which you begin by clicking this link: http://forr.com/digitalsurvey2017. All responses are confidential.
Here's a selection of blog posts from this stream of research:
- The State Of Digital Business 2016 to 2020
- Unleash Your Digital Predator
- Digital Transformation 2016 Infographic
- The 2016 Guide To Digital Predators, Transformers, and Dinosaurs
- The No. 1 Barrier To Effective Digital Transformation
Previous post: The Top Emerging Technologies For Digital Predators
Categories:
Search Forrester's Blogs
Featured
Predictions 2017
The dynamics that will shape the future in the age of the customer »
Free Webinar
Planning for innovation and risk in the wake of Brexit »
Save Money On Your Next Software Negotiation
Work with our software negotiation experts to save 10–20% on your next contract »
Analyst Blogs
- Alex Cullen (5)
- Andrew Bartels (79)
- Ashutosh Sharma (3)
- Bobby Cameron (4)
- Boris Evelson (1)
- Brian Hopkins (1)
- Brian Baker (1)
- Chris Mines (36)
- Claire Schooley (39)
- Craig Le Clair (4)
- Dan Bieler (128)
- Dane Anderson (13)
- Doug Washburn (1)
- Elinor Klavens (1)
- Frank Gillett (36)
- Frank Liu (1)
- Fred Giron (12)
- George Lawrie (1)
- Holger Kisker (1)
- Jennifer Adams (7)
- Jennifer Belissent, Ph.D. (131)
- John Brand (12)
- JP Gownder (1)
- Kate McCarthy (2)
- Kyle McNabb (3)
- Marc Cecere (11)
- Martha Bennett (5)
- Matthew Guarini (3)
- Michael Barnes (2)
- Michael Yamnitsky (13)
- Mike Gualtieri (1)
- Nate Fleming (2)
- Nigel Fenwick (126)
- Pascal Matzke (1)
- Paul Miller (20)
- Philipp Karcher (17)
- Sharyn Leaver (38)
- Skip Snow (8)
- Steven Peltzman (2)
- Ted Schadler (131)
- Tim Sheedy (33)
- TJ Keitt (45)
- Travis Wu (3)
- Tyler McDaniel (1)
Top Categories
- digital business (27)
- digital (21)
- CIO (20)
- Social Computing (17)
- Social media (17)
- Digital Strategy (15)
- business strategy (13)
- IT strategy (12)
- Social (12)
- strategic planning (10)
- See all
Archives
- March 2017 (2)
- February 2017 (1)
- December 2016 (1)
- November 2016 (1)
- October 2016 (1)
- September 2016 (2)
- August 2016 (1)
- June 2016 (1)
- May 2016 (2)
- April 2016 (3)
- March 2016 (2)
- February 2016 (1)
- January 2016 (1)
- See all
Comments
Post new comment