- log in
- account
The Top Emerging Technologies For Digital Predators
Posted by Nigel Fenwick on March 16, 2017
- 0 Recommendations
- 0 comments
If you’ve been following my research, you know I like to divide the business world into three categories of company:
- Digital Predators successfully use emerging digital technologies to gain market share and/or displace traditional incumbent companies (e.g. Amazon, Lyft, Priceline, AirBnB, Netflix).
- Digital Transformers evolve a traditional business to take advantage of emerging technologies, creating new sources of value for customers and opening up new competitive strategies (e.g. Burberry, Nestle, L’Oreal, Unilever, USAA, Ford, Delta)
- Digital Dinosaurs struggle to leave behind their old business model. These companies are typically slow to change because they must defend large P&Ls, or they have a near monopoly position, or they simply don’t see the opportunity/threat (e.g. many retailers, taxi companies, manufacturing firms, legal firms, recruiters, construction firms).
But whether you think your company is a digital dinosaur, transformer or predator, it's likely already clear that you need to understand the potential business impact of emerging technologies. And that’s why we just published the report “The Top Emerging Technologies For Digital Predators.”
CIOs, CTOs and CDO’s must continuously invest in a blended portfolio of mature technologies to support today's customers, while simultaneously nurturing emerging technologies to attract future customers. This important research sets out the key technology groups driving digital transformation and importantly, their expected business impact.
Previous Post: Did Move 37 Signal The Impending Death Of The Financial Services Industry As We Know It?
- To ask me about speaking at an upcoming event, contact me through Forrester, LinkedIn or Twitter.
- Check out my latest research on Forrester.com
Related Forrester Research
Categories:
Search Forrester's Blogs
Featured
Predictions 2017
The dynamics that will shape the future in the age of the customer »
Free Webinar
Planning for innovation and risk in the wake of Brexit »
Save Money On Your Next Software Negotiation
Work with our software negotiation experts to save 10–20% on your next contract »
Analyst Blogs
- Alex Cullen (5)
- Andrew Bartels (79)
- Ashutosh Sharma (3)
- Bobby Cameron (4)
- Boris Evelson (1)
- Brian Hopkins (1)
- Brian Baker (1)
- Chris Mines (36)
- Claire Schooley (39)
- Craig Le Clair (4)
- Dan Bieler (127)
- Dane Anderson (13)
- Doug Washburn (1)
- Elinor Klavens (1)
- Frank Gillett (36)
- Frank Liu (1)
- Fred Giron (12)
- George Lawrie (1)
- Holger Kisker (1)
- Jennifer Adams (7)
- Jennifer Belissent, Ph.D. (131)
- John Brand (12)
- JP Gownder (1)
- Kate McCarthy (2)
- Kyle McNabb (3)
- Marc Cecere (11)
- Martha Bennett (5)
- Matthew Guarini (3)
- Michael Barnes (2)
- Michael Yamnitsky (13)
- Mike Gualtieri (1)
- Nate Fleming (2)
- Nigel Fenwick (125)
- Pascal Matzke (1)
- Paul Miller (20)
- Philipp Karcher (17)
- Sharyn Leaver (38)
- Skip Snow (8)
- Steven Peltzman (2)
- Ted Schadler (131)
- Tim Sheedy (33)
- TJ Keitt (45)
- Travis Wu (3)
- Tyler McDaniel (1)
Top Categories
- digital business (26)
- digital (21)
- CIO (20)
- Social Computing (17)
- Social media (17)
- Digital Strategy (15)
- business strategy (13)
- IT strategy (12)
- Social (12)
- strategic planning (10)
- See all
Archives
- March 2017 (1)
- February 2017 (1)
- December 2016 (1)
- November 2016 (1)
- October 2016 (1)
- September 2016 (2)
- August 2016 (1)
- June 2016 (1)
- May 2016 (2)
- April 2016 (3)
- March 2016 (2)
- February 2016 (1)
- January 2016 (1)
- See all
Comments
Post new comment