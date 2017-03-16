The Top Emerging Technologies For Digital Predators

Posted by Nigel Fenwick on March 16, 2017

If you’ve been following my research, you know I like to divide the business world into three categories of company:

  • Digital Predators successfully use emerging digital technologies to gain market share and/or displace traditional incumbent companies (e.g. Amazon, Lyft, Priceline, AirBnB, Netflix).
  • Digital Transformers evolve a traditional business to take advantage of emerging technologies, creating new sources of value for customers and opening up new competitive strategies (e.g. Burberry, Nestle, L’Oreal, Unilever, USAA, Ford, Delta)
  • Digital Dinosaurs struggle to leave behind their old business model. These companies are typically slow to change because they must defend large P&Ls, or they have a near monopoly position, or they simply don’t see the opportunity/threat (e.g. many retailers, taxi companies, manufacturing firms, legal firms, recruiters, construction firms).

But whether you think your company is a digital dinosaur, transformer or predator, it's likely already clear that you need to understand the potential business impact of emerging technologies. And that’s why we just published the report “The Top Emerging Technologies For Digital Predators.”

CIOs, CTOs and CDO’s must continuously invest in a blended portfolio of mature technologies to support today's customers, while simultaneously nurturing emerging technologies to attract future customers. This important research sets out the key technology groups driving digital transformation and importantly, their expected business impact.

