How Software is Shifting the Dynamics of Traditional Product Management

Posted by Nate Fleming on June 29, 2017

Share on Facebook

The changing dynamics of product and portfolio management is emerging as a top challenge for Forrester clients in 2017 based on the latest client search data from Forrester.com. I argue that software’s creeping impact on products and assets in a range of industries is forcing companies to change how they manage and manufacture products. As the complexity around product development and management increases, it is imperative to use software, retooled agile processes, and new skill sets to enable your product management team. Standalone Product Portfolio Management (PPM) tools or Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions with PPM modules can enable data-driven product management capabilities from a software perspective. From a process standpoint, product teams must learn from their software engineering colleagues to introduce more iterative and open approaches to product development. Finally, product managers must adjust -  bringing a combination of business and technology acumen to the table in addition to a collaborative approach that accounts for the needs of the business, engineering, and software development teams.

For more on the shifting dynamics of product management, check out my report, “IoT Propels Product Development into the Digital Age”. 

0Recommend this post

Categories:

Save and Share:

Comments

Post new comment

If you have an account on Forrester.com, please login.

Or complete the information below to post a comment.

(Your name will appear next to your comment.)
(We will not display your email.)
Type the characters you see in this picture. (verify using audio)
Type the characters you see in the picture above; if you can't read them, submit the form and a new image will be generated. Not case sensitive.