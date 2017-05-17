- log in
- account
Product Development Must Evolve for the Internet of Things
Posted by Nate Fleming on May 17, 2017
- 1 Recommendation
- 0 comments
Traditional physical products and machinery are steadily being replaced by connected products and assets that shift business models and augment customer relationships with digital experiences and data. But creation of these products is a major challenge for traditional product companies. The process of building connected products is complex, requiring new software development skill sets, accelerated product release cadences, and innovative software tools and proccesses that meet the needs of IoT product organizations. For traditional product companies to make the transition to a digital product development organization and successfully create connected products they will need to focus on the following five initiatives:
- Create an open partner ecosystem that amplifies product value.
- Organize for continuous product improvement through software updates.
- Adapt agile development and planning processes to physical product development.
- Embrace flexible requirements and contracting for iterative projects.
- Build an extended team of broad and deep t-shaped skillsets.
Adaptation and execution on these initiatives will be difficult requiring executive buy in, core shifts to company cultures, partnership with services firms, reskilling, and change management initiatives. For a deeper dive on this topic and actionable steps to take in the transformation to a digital product development organization, see the Forrester report The Internet Of Things Propels Product Development Into The Digital Era.
Search Forrester's Blogs
Featured
Predictions 2017
The dynamics that will shape the future in the age of the customer »
Free Webinar
Planning for innovation and risk in the wake of Brexit »
Save Money On Your Next Software Negotiation
Work with our software negotiation experts to save 10–20% on your next contract »
Analyst Blogs
- Alex Cullen (5)
- Andrew Bartels (81)
- Ashutosh Sharma (4)
- Bobby Cameron (4)
- Boris Evelson (1)
- Brian Hopkins (1)
- Brian Baker (1)
- Chris Mines (36)
- Claire Schooley (39)
- Craig Le Clair (4)
- Dan Bieler (134)
- Dane Anderson (13)
- Doug Washburn (1)
- Elinor Klavens (1)
- Frank Gillett (36)
- Frank Liu (1)
- Fred Giron (12)
- George Lawrie (1)
- Holger Kisker (1)
- Jennifer Adams (8)
- Jennifer Belissent (131)
- John Brand (12)
- JP Gownder (1)
- Kate McCarthy (2)
- Kyle McNabb (3)
- Marc Cecere (12)
- Martha Bennett (5)
- Matthew Guarini (3)
- Michael Barnes (2)
- Michael Yamnitsky (13)
- Mike Gualtieri (1)
- Nate Fleming (4)
- Nigel Fenwick (127)
- Pascal Matzke (1)
- Paul Miller (22)
- Philipp Karcher (17)
- Sharyn Leaver (38)
- Skip Snow (8)
- Steven Peltzman (2)
- Ted Schadler (131)
- Tim Sheedy (34)
- TJ Keitt (45)
- Travis Wu (3)
- Tyler McDaniel (1)
- Victor Milligan (1)
Top Categories
- Product development (3)
- PLM (2)
- Analytics (1)
- application outsourcing (1)
- augmented reality (1)
- BOM Management (1)
- CAD (1)
- Data management (1)
- digital business (1)
- digital product innovation (1)
- See all
Archives
- May 2017 (1)
- April 2017 (1)
- October 2016 (1)
- April 2016 (1)
Comments
Post new comment