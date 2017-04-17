- log in
- account
A One-Year I&O Transformation
Posted by Milan Hanson on April 17, 2017
- 5 Recommendations
- 0 comments
Back when I worked in I&O we weren’t very popular. Not personally, mind you, but as a team. Why? Because we seldom satisfied user requests quickly, and sometimes not at all. We were the defenders of stability, resistant to change. Just maintaining the technology every day - “keeping the lights on” - took a lot of manual effort. We chased down a lot of defects, and then we struggled to get fixes created and put into production. Sometimes the fix created a worse problem. It wasn’t a lot of fun, the pressure was grueling, and one by one we moved on to other jobs.
So today when I tell clients about transforming I&O from an under-appreciated cost center to a respected strategic advisor, I understand their skepticism. What does it take? For starters:
- You have to change the monitoring and analytics technology.
- You have to change the attitudes of the people within I&O.
- You have to change the perception of I&O across the organization.
Those are not small changes, and cultural changes move especially slowly. Or do they?
The I&O team at Dixons Carphone, a UK technology retailer, transformed in a year. Yes, one year. With a motto of “say yes more,” Dixons Carphone I&O went all-in on customer focus and agile operations:
- Rather than using a lengthy RFP process, monitoring technology proven effective in one business unit was extended across the organization.
- Rather than focusing on technology health, the focus was shifted to customer experience.
- Rather than focusing solely on the needs of consumer customers, attention was also given to the needs of internal users, line-of-business managers, and executives.
One year later, managers and executives had dashboards that told them what they wanted to know: not technology SLAs, but how technology was affecting their customers and their business. I&O staff had clear visibility into the customer experience, the management/executives’ view of that experience, and the instrumentation and analytics to quickly pinpoint problems and adjust. Consumer customers enjoyed improved performance and availability.
Dixons Carphone I&O team took the time to understand their customer’s journeys and gave each constituency what they needed – at agile speed.
Transformation is a journey, not a destination. Like any other I&O organization, Dixons Carphone will never be fully transformed. But the cultural transformation achieved in one year is palpable throughout the organization; and on the next “Black Friday” peak shopping day, the transformation made an unmistakable improvement for Dixons Carphone customers and business results.
Read the full story here: Case Study: Black Friday Drives BT Transformation At Dixons Carphone.
If you have a transformation story, I’d love to hear it. Please comment or send me an email.
Related Forrester Research
Categories:
Search Forrester's Blogs
Featured
Predictions 2017
The dynamics that will shape the future in the age of the customer »
Free Webinar
Planning for innovation and risk in the wake of Brexit »
Forrester's CX Index
Predict how actions to improve CX will affect revenue performance.
Measure the customer experiences that matter most »
Analyst Blogs
- Amy DeMartine (7)
- Andre Kindness (32)
- Chris Gardner (1)
- Christopher Voce (8)
- Dave Bartoletti (29)
- David Johnson (52)
- Doug Washburn (37)
- Eveline Oehrlich (20)
- Frank Liu (10)
- Glenn O'Donnell (30)
- JP Gownder (109)
- Laura Koetzle (1)
- Lauren Nelson (11)
- Michele Pelino (6)
- Milan Hanson (5)
- Naveen Chhabra (2)
- Richard Fichera (150)
- Robert Stroud (14)
- Sophia Vargas (7)
- Stephanie Balaouras (1)
Top Categories
- APM (2)
- Analytics (1)
- BT transformation (1)
- cultural transformation (1)
- infrastructure & operations (1)
- IT Infrastructure & Operations (1)
Archives
- April 2017 (1)
- January 2017 (1)
- December 2016 (3)
Comments
Post new comment