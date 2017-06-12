- log in
- account
Cognitive Search Is The AI Version Of Enterprise Search
Posted by Mike Gualtieri on June 12, 2017
- 1 Recommendation
- 0 comments
Written by Emily Miller, Senior Research Associate
Stop Wasting Time
More than half (54%) of global information workers are interrupted from their work a few times or more per month to spend time looking for or trying to get access to information, insights, and answers. The problem: Old keyword-based enterprise search engines of the past are obsolete. Cognitive search is the new generation of enterprise search that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to return results that are more relevant to the user or embedded in an application issuing the search query. Forrester defines cognitive search and knowledge discovery solutions as
A new generation of enterprise search solutions that employ AI technologies such as natural language processing and machine learning to ingest, understand, organize, and query digital content from multiple data sources.
Cognitive search solutions are different because they:
- Scale to handle a multitude of data sources and types.Search is no longer just about unstructured text contained in documents and web pages. Cognitive search solutions can also accommodate structured data contained in databases and even nontraditional enterprise data like images, video, audio, and machine data such as from internet-of-things (IoT) devices.
- Employ artificial intelligence technologies. The distinguishing characteristic of cognitive search solutions is that they use natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning to understand and organize data, predict the intent of the search query, improve relevancy of results, and automatically tune the relevancy of results over time.
- Enable developers to build search applications. Search is not just about a text box on an enterprise portal. Enterprise build search applications that embed search in customer 360 applications, pharma research tools, and many other business process applications. Virtual digital assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Google Now, and Siri would be useless without powerful search behind the scenes. Enterprises wishing to build similar applications for their customers will also benefit from cognitive search solutions. Cognitive search solutions provide SDKs, APIs, and/or visual design tools that allow developers to embed the power of the search engine in other applications.
Our new Forrester Wave™ report evaluates 9 of the leading search vendors against 23 important criteria. We identified Attivio, Coveo, Elastic.co, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), IBM, Lucidworks, Mindbreeze, Sinequa, and Squirro as the key players for this report — and researched, analyzed, and scored them in our evaluation: “The Forrester Wave: Cognitive Search And Knowledge Discovery Q2 2017”. (requires Forrester client access, however many of these vendors have reprints you can download from their websites)
Waste time no more. Upgrade your enterprise search to cognitive search.
Related Forrester Research
Categories:
Search Forrester's Blogs
Featured
Predictions 2017
The dynamics that will shape the future in the age of the customer »
Free Webinar
Planning for innovation and risk in the wake of Brexit »
Forrester's CX Index
Predict how actions to improve CX will affect revenue performance.
Measure the customer experiences that matter most »
Analyst Blogs
- Anjali Yakkundi (34)
- Art Schoeller (2)
- Boris Evelson (167)
- Claire Schooley (2)
- Danielle Geoffroy (1)
- Diego Lo Giudice (26)
- Dominique Whittaker (4)
- Duncan Jones (2)
- Gene Cao (1)
- George Lawrie (19)
- Holger Kisker (38)
- Ian Jacobs (13)
- Jeffrey Hammond (31)
- Jennifer Belissent (2)
- John Bruno (4)
- John R. Rymer (46)
- John Wargo (11)
- Jost Hoppermann (34)
- Kate Leggett (155)
- Kyle McNabb (12)
- Leonard Couture (1)
- Liz Herbert (4)
- Margo Visitacion (9)
- Mark Grannan (12)
- Martha Bennett (13)
- Michael Barnes (21)
- Michael Facemire (21)
- Mike Gualtieri (129)
- Nick Barber (21)
- Noel Yuhanna (10)
- Paul Hamerman (2)
- Philipp Karcher (1)
- Phoenix Zhang (3)
- Randy Heffner (15)
- Rowan Curran (2)
- Stephen Powers (24)
- Ted Schadler (39)
Top Categories
- big data (17)
- #bigdata (9)
- Application Development (9)
- mobile (9)
- Predictive analytics (8)
- AI (7)
- Architecture (7)
- Forrester (6)
- Forrester TechnoPolitics (6)
- Open Source (6)
- See all
Archives
- June 2017 (1)
- May 2017 (2)
- March 2017 (1)
- February 2017 (3)
- November 2016 (3)
- August 2016 (1)
- April 2016 (1)
- January 2016 (1)
- September 2015 (1)
- February 2015 (1)
- November 2014 (1)
- September 2014 (1)
- July 2014 (1)
- See all
Comments
Post new comment