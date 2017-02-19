- log in
Scifi Version Of AI Is Not Available Yet
Posted by Mike Gualtieri on February 19, 2017
Spark Summit East came to Boston this year and I was there to enjoy it including being interviewed by Dave Vallente and George Gilbert about Apache Spark and AI on The Cube. We talk about the waning of the term "Big Data" , but get quickly into the future of AI and Apache Spark.
