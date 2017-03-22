- log in
Forrester's CX Sydney Forum 2017: Deliver Exceptional Digital Customer Experiences . . . Or Else!
Posted by Michael Barnes on March 22, 2017
We’ve been busy finalizing the agenda and speakers for the forthcoming CX Forum in Sydney on May 9. That’s only eight weeks away!
Our focus this year is on exploring the current and emerging best practices for the design and delivery of exceptional customer experiences in digital channels. To put it more simply, we’re going way beyond the why and what to dig deeper into how.
CX and digital marketing professionals need to accelerate the pace of change, so for 2017 we’re deep-diving into four key themes:
- The future of digital CX. How can you blend new technologies like bots, artificial intelligence, and digital assistants into your existing digital CX strategies? How do these new tools change customer behavior and expectations? And how will the practice of CX be altered as a result?
- CX design and delivery. What are the best practices for creating innovative, distinctive customer journeys that cross functions like sales, marketing, and customer service? How can you truly embrace CX as a team sport?
- Technology stack and strategy. How can CX and IT collaborate to tackle new thinking about CX technology strategy and management? How can these groups work together to drive the digital transformation of their entire organizations?
- Creating and nurturing a CX-driven culture. How can you deliver sustainable, remarkable experiences? What does it really mean to instill a customer-obsessed culture and what are the hallmarks of a CX-driven organization?
In addition to our amazing team of Asia Pacific-based analysts, confirmed speakers this year include: Christine Corbett, Chief Customer Officer, Australia Post; Sophie Blachford, Head of Messenger, Australia and New Zealand, Facebook; Harriet Wakelam, Director, Human Centered Design, IAG; and Nicole McInnes, Managing Director, Australia, eHarmony.
Enjoy the $100 early-bird discount if you register for the Forum by Friday, March 31. See you there!
