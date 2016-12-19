Tell Your Board How Business Technology Will Help Win Customers

Posted by Matthew Guarini on December 19, 2016

Share on Facebook

Customers are more powerful than ever, and nothing is slowing that trend. Your Board is the primary body for setting, monitoring, and adapting strategy. Ensuring that the Board, and the C-suite,  is equipped with the proper insight and knowledge is a requirement. Research shows that CEOs rank technological change as the second-most-pressing factor for companies after economic factors. While the recognition of technology as a differentiator is a positive trend, CEOs cite concerns with the ability of their teams to handle this emerging future. Additionally, other research shows that Board members lack the knowledge and skills necessary to understand, develop, and implement tech-based strategies.  

Our latest report dives into these issues and provides recommendations that hit on strategy, cloud, budgeting and funding, cybersecurity, and innovation. We talk about the importance of getting on the Board’s standing agenda and using your tech and business credentials to drive credibility and support across the enterprise. CIOs who seize the day will help their firms, team, and selves succeed.

Click here to read the report. And please let us know what feedback you have.

10Recommend this post
Save and Share:

Comments

Post new comment

If you have an account on Forrester.com, please login.

Or complete the information below to post a comment.

(Your name will appear next to your comment.)
(We will not display your email.)
Type the characters you see in this picture. (verify using audio)
Type the characters you see in the picture above; if you can't read them, submit the form and a new image will be generated. Not case sensitive.