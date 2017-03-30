- log in
Technology Management - 5 to 7 years from now
Posted by Marc Cecere on March 30, 2017
- 1 Recommendation
- 0 comments
Technology organizations will get smaller, faster and more specialized
There have been many “this will end IT as we know it” events. The PC, client/server, the web, and outsourcing have all changed tech organizations, but not fundamentally. This time things are different. Five to seven years from now, these organizations will resemble current ones, just as the first cell phones resemble the iPhone.
The empowerment of customers and business users, external services, new methodologies, automation, and cognitive technologies will dramatically change the size, shape, and mandate of this organization. These forces will automate functions, increase role specialization, and shift focus from internal capabilities to external services.
So, what will these organizations look like?
- They will be smaller and more specialized as packages apps and cloud reduce the need for coding, engineering and other hand-on technical skills.
- They will be faster because of cloud, agile methodologies and changing client expectations.
- Business and technology differences will blur as users become more sophisticated, tools more intuitive and Agile becomes the default methodology.
- Structurally we’ll see experimentation with broker/integrator/orchestrator, continuous business services, internal consulting and other models.
