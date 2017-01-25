- log in
It's Time To Take L2RM Beyond Revenue Performance
Posted by Lori Wizdo on January 25, 2017
I've just refreshed the core documents in Forrester, Lead-to-Revenue Playbook. While L2RM pioneers have realized significant business gains, they have also realized that L2RM is not just about taking responsibility for the impact of marketing spend on revenue performance or about standardizing, automating, and scaling your current marketing practice. Today's digitally empowered buyer controls the buying process far more than vendors control the selling process, and re-envisioning the L2R process offers B2B marketers a rapid evolutionary opportunity to catch up with an already evolved digital business buyer. Forrester defines L2RM as:
A business system for marketers whose offerings mandate a long, complex, or highly considered buying process, comprising integrated goals, processes, and metrics that reshape marketing practices to drive effective customer engagement across the customer life cycle — from awareness to advocacy. It is measured through the metric of revenue performance — from new customer acquisition through lifetime value.
The point of this graphic is to show how your L2RM process needs to be tightly aligned to your buyer's journey.
I'm thinking of calling it the B2B Marketing Flywheel. What do you think?
