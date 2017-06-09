Want To Know What Marketing Looks Like For Customer-Obsessed Firms?

Posted by Laura Ramos on June 9, 2017

So do we. And we’re asking for your help to do so.

Forrester has shown that making customers the center of your world makes a difference. As Shar VanBoskirk writes in her "How To Launch Customer Obsession" blog post: ‘Good things come from customer obsession.  Employee satisfaction, customer satisfaction, and revenue growth all improve as companies become more customer obsessed.’

While we have some well-informed opinions, we don’t yet have a statistical base that correlates B2B marketing practices in strategy, technology, analytics, etc. to the characteristics that distinguish customer-obsessed companies. We’d like to rectify this by surveying you about your customer-obsession and related marketing attributes.

If you’d like to help, link here. Responding to this survey should only take 15 minutes of your time.  Survey closes June 20, 2017 -- so please take a moment now.

Yes, you’ll get a report immediately after completing the survey.

Yes, you’ll also get the topline results of this study.

Yes, we expect it to be pretty helpful.

