Vendavo’s Acquisition of Endeavor Commerce Highlights A Shift In The CPQ Market

Posted by John Bruno on July 11, 2017

Share on Facebook

Today Vendavo announced its acquisition of Endeavor Commerce. This move brings together Vendavo’s price management and price optimization capabilities with the configuration and quoting capabilities of Endeavor Commerce.

You’re probably ready to ask me “John, there have been a lot of acquisitions in the CPQ space in recent years. What makes this one so different?” Well, I’m glad you asked. It's not that it's different per se, but rather the CPQ market is different. An acquisition like this highlights one of the key trends that I’ve been seeing in the market for quite some time. CPQ is evolving beyond product configuration. Thanks to an increased focused on the buyer experience, including an increased focus on speed and personalization, CPQ is gravitating towards a sales and commerce enablement tool and away from a hardcore configurator.

WIM: If you’re interested in improving the buyer-seller experience for your organization, take a close look at CPQ. CPQ is no longer simply for manufacturing, industrial machinery, medical devices, or other complex product driven verticals. Forget the nomenclature around CPQ and focus on the business results of selling complete solutions, supporting end-to-end sales and commerce processes, and providing personalization with regards to solution selling and pricing optimization. 

Keep your eyes open for more research from me exactly in this area! Feel free to drop a comment or reach out to me on Twitter (@john_bruno) and share your thoughts.

3Recommend this post
Save and Share:

Comments

Post new comment

If you have an account on Forrester.com, please login.

Or complete the information below to post a comment.

(Your name will appear next to your comment.)
(We will not display your email.)
Type the characters you see in this picture. (verify using audio)
Type the characters you see in the picture above; if you can't read them, submit the form and a new image will be generated. Not case sensitive.