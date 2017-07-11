- log in
- account
Vendavo’s Acquisition of Endeavor Commerce Highlights A Shift In The CPQ Market
Posted by John Bruno on July 11, 2017
- 3 Recommendations
- 0 comments
Today Vendavo announced its acquisition of Endeavor Commerce. This move brings together Vendavo’s price management and price optimization capabilities with the configuration and quoting capabilities of Endeavor Commerce.
You’re probably ready to ask me “John, there have been a lot of acquisitions in the CPQ space in recent years. What makes this one so different?” Well, I’m glad you asked. It's not that it's different per se, but rather the CPQ market is different. An acquisition like this highlights one of the key trends that I’ve been seeing in the market for quite some time. CPQ is evolving beyond product configuration. Thanks to an increased focused on the buyer experience, including an increased focus on speed and personalization, CPQ is gravitating towards a sales and commerce enablement tool and away from a hardcore configurator.
WIM: If you’re interested in improving the buyer-seller experience for your organization, take a close look at CPQ. CPQ is no longer simply for manufacturing, industrial machinery, medical devices, or other complex product driven verticals. Forget the nomenclature around CPQ and focus on the business results of selling complete solutions, supporting end-to-end sales and commerce processes, and providing personalization with regards to solution selling and pricing optimization.
Keep your eyes open for more research from me exactly in this area! Feel free to drop a comment or reach out to me on Twitter (@john_bruno) and share your thoughts.
Search Forrester's Blogs
Featured
Predictions 2017
The dynamics that will shape the future in the age of the customer »
Free Webinar
Planning for innovation and risk in the wake of Brexit »
Forrester's CX Index
Predict how actions to improve CX will affect revenue performance.
Measure the customer experiences that matter most »
Analyst Blogs
- Amanda LeClair (1)
- Anjali Yakkundi (34)
- Art Schoeller (2)
- Boris Evelson (167)
- Danielle Geoffroy (1)
- Diego Lo Giudice (26)
- Dominique Whittaker (4)
- Duncan Jones (2)
- Gene Cao (1)
- George Lawrie (19)
- Ian Jacobs (14)
- Jeffrey Hammond (31)
- Jennifer Belissent (2)
- John Bruno (6)
- John R. Rymer (46)
- John Wargo (11)
- Jost Hoppermann (34)
- Kate Leggett (157)
- Kyle McNabb (12)
- Leonard Couture (1)
- Liz Herbert (4)
- Margo Visitacion (9)
- Mark Grannan (12)
- Martha Bennett (13)
- Michael Barnes (21)
- Michael Facemire (21)
- Mike Gualtieri (129)
- Nick Barber (21)
- Noel Yuhanna (10)
- Paul Hamerman (2)
- Philipp Karcher (1)
- Randy Heffner (15)
- Rowan Curran (2)
- Somak Roy (1)
- Stephen Powers (24)
- Ted Schadler (39)
Top Categories
- CRM (5)
- SFA (5)
- sales (3)
- B2B (2)
- CPQ (2)
- Customer Relationship Management (2)
- Configure Price Quote (1)
- dreamforce (1)
- eCommerce (1)
- ERP (1)
- See all
Archives
- July 2017 (1)
- June 2017 (1)
- February 2017 (1)
- October 2016 (1)
- July 2016 (1)
- February 2016 (1)
Comments
Post new comment