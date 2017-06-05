- log in
- account
Just What Do You Think You’re Doing, Dave? Marketers Must Get Ready For AI Powered Marketing
Posted by Joe Stanhope on June 5, 2017
- 2 Recommendations
- 0 comments
As a longstanding staple of science fiction and academic research, AI isn’t new. What’s different today is its shift into practical, consumer facing applications. AI does real things for real people. AI quietly makes many of our daily, if mundane, tasks possible such as shopping on Amazon, listening to music on Spotify, and requesting driving directions from an iPhone. AI is big business, and tech firms, enterprises, investors, and the media all want in on the action.
It’s no surprise that the excitement of AI has leapt into marketing technology. Marketing is an ideal environment for AI to strut its stuff. After all, marketers utilize massive technology stacks to leverage prodigious amounts of data to make billions of decisions daily that drive trillions of dollars in consumer spending. And the timing is perfect, because the demands of modern marketing have exceeded human cognitive capacity. That isn’t a slight on marketers’ skills, motivation, or smarts in any way. The truth is that there’s literally no way for traditional marketing technologies, processes, and organizations to keep pace with volume, velocity, and complexity of cross channel, personalized customer engagement in 2017.
Marketers are bombarded daily with bold statements that AI will make them faster, smarter, better, and more attractive. While it is highly likely that AI is leading us to autonomous marketing, marketers are neither prepared or willing to turn customer engagement over to HAL 9000, or any other AI system. We’re in the very early stages of transforming marketing with AI. Marketers need time to develop trust in the technology. We need to validate the long-term results. And AI represents a very different operating model for marketers that will require revised processes, skills, and organizational design. This takes time.
Is HAL 9000 your next marketing director? Source: Wikipedia
AI adoption is a process that will play out in phases over the next 5 or more years, as the technology improves and it gains credibility with marketers:
- Phase 1 – Find patterns using more data, more quickly
- Phase 2 – Make suggestions that marketers review and choose to act on
- Phase 3 – Make and execute decisions within guardrails and thresholds
- Phase 4 – Fully autonomous marketing across the marketing mix with control of spending
Given this trajectory, the question becomes: what is possible today? How can marketers safely adopt AI, and how can they hold the technology accountable? These are precisely the matters addressed in Forrester’s new report AI Must Learn The Basics Before It Can Transform Marketing.
What did we discover?
- AI-powered marketing tech is initially an efficiency play. AI offers many benefits in the long term, but initially it will improve firms’ capacity to handle resource intensive tasks such as data integration, segment and rule creation, and experiment design.
- AI-powered marketing tech is turnkey. To encourage adoption and ensure seamless execution, AI must be productized within marketing technology systems rather than forcing marketers to develop or integrate AI into existing solutions on their own.
- AI-powered marketing tech adoption starts with basic applications. AI’s initial foray into marketing focuses on enhancing mainstay use cases such as buying ads, personalization, surfacing insights, and optimizing message send times.
- AI-powered marketing tech doesn’t have to be a black box. AI is incredibly complex, but marketers can still demystify the technology and define their requirements if they ask the right questions.
AI isn’t simply another buzzword; it absolutely has a place in marketing technology and will yield substantial benefits. And we’ve arrived at the inflection point where legitimate AI-powered marketing solutions align with marketers’ readiness. To prepare for the future of marketing, brands need to advance their understanding of AI and start testing solutions today.
Search Forrester's Blogs
Featured
Predictions 2017
The dynamics that will shape the future in the age of the customer »
Free Webinar
Planning for innovation and risk in the wake of Brexit »
Forrester's CX Index
Predict how actions to improve CX will affect revenue performance.
Measure the customer experiences that matter most »
Analyst Blogs
- Brandon Verblow (3)
- Brigitte Majewski (1)
- Carlton Doty (7)
- Cliff Condon (5)
- Collin Colburn (3)
- David Truog (2)
- Emily Collins (2)
- Erna Alfred Liousas (12)
- Fatemeh Khatibloo (2)
- James McQuivey (1)
- Jennifer Wise (10)
- Jessica Liu (10)
- Jim Nail (35)
- Joe Stanhope (3)
- Laura Ramos (64)
- Lori Wizdo (1)
- Luca Paderni (11)
- Melissa Parrish (52)
- Michael Barnes (1)
- Peter O'Neill (3)
- Rebecca McAdams (3)
- Richard Joyce (5)
- Rob Brosnan (1)
- Rusty Warner (3)
- Ryan Skinner (43)
- Samantha Merlivat (5)
- Samantha Ngo (3)
- Sarah Sikowitz (6)
- Shar VanBoskirk (120)
- Susan Bidel (8)
- Thomas Husson (143)
- Tina Moffett (9)
- Xiaofeng Wang (41)
Top Categories
- Web analytics (7)
- A/B & Multivariate Testing (3)
- AdTech (2)
- Analytics (2)
- B2C marketing (2)
- enterprise marketing technology (2)
- Google (2)
- martech (2)
- vendors (2)
- Web intelligence (2)
- See all
Archives
- June 2017 (1)
- January 2017 (1)
- August 2016 (1)
- February 2013 (1)
- October 2012 (1)
- August 2012 (1)
- July 2012 (1)
- May 2012 (3)
- February 2012 (1)
- January 2012 (1)
- December 2011 (1)
- November 2011 (1)
- October 2011 (1)
- See all
Comments
Post new comment