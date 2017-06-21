Navigate Forrester’s Insights Services Research

Posted by Jennifer Belissent on June 21, 2017

Share on Facebook

Early last year, Forrester defined a new player in data and analytics services, the insights service provider.  Over the past 18 months, our research has produced a number of reports defining the category, digging into specific industry and functional or domain specialists, identifying what really makes a true insights provider stand out (hint, it’s decision support) and addressing questions that companies have about how best to select and engage these new service providers.

Our research has also explored the business opportunity that insights services delivery offers, for data originators and aggregators, for software providers, and for manufacturers of connected products.

The following list provides a table of contents for the research – a cheat sheet for Forrester’s research on insights services.

Two reports address best practices in working with an insights services provider.

And, two reports illustrate how insights services – often as value-added or upsell services opportunity – can drive incremental revenues.

And, there is more to come on both the supply and the demand for data, including new “alt-data” sources, data brokers and marketplaces, and a insights services Wave refresh next year.

I’d encourage everyone to request an inquiry as well to discuss how to take advantage of the opportunities that data provides – either as a supplier or as a consumer of data into the exploding data economy. 

3Recommend this post
Save and Share:

Comments

Post new comment

If you have an account on Forrester.com, please login.

Or complete the information below to post a comment.

(Your name will appear next to your comment.)
(We will not display your email.)
Type the characters you see in this picture. (verify using audio)
Type the characters you see in the picture above; if you can't read them, submit the form and a new image will be generated. Not case sensitive.