Posted by Jennifer Belissent on June 21, 2017
Early last year, Forrester defined a new player in data and analytics services, the insights service provider. Over the past 18 months, our research has produced a number of reports defining the category, digging into specific industry and functional or domain specialists, identifying what really makes a true insights provider stand out (hint, it’s decision support) and addressing questions that companies have about how best to select and engage these new service providers.
Our research has also explored the business opportunity that insights services delivery offers, for data originators and aggregators, for software providers, and for manufacturers of connected products.
The following list provides a table of contents for the research – a cheat sheet for Forrester’s research on insights services.
- Insights Services Disrupt The Data And Analytics Market – a overview of the definition and differentiators of insights services providers
- Vendor Landscape: Insights Service Providers – a discussion of the origins and segments of the insights service provider market
- The Insights Services Directory, Q2 2017 – an inventory of insights service providers, their specializations, geographies and size.
- Breakout Vendors: Domain-Specific Insights Service Providers – profiles of three domain-specific insights service providers
- Breakout Vendors: Industry-Specific Insights Service Providers – profiles of three domain-specific insights service providers
- The Forrester Wave™: Insights Service Providers, Q1 2017 – evaluates 11 broad insights service providers based on their business expertise, data and analytics capabilities, partner ecosystems, change and project management, and other strategic directions
Two reports address best practices in working with an insights services provider.
- Adopt Insights Services To Accelerate Your Business Transformation – a how-to guide to identifying and engaging an insights service provider
- Q&A: Insights Services – an FAQ about insights services
And, two reports illustrate how insights services – often as value-added or upsell services opportunity – can drive incremental revenues.
- Data Commercialization: A CIO's Guide To Taking Data To Market
- Top Performers Commercialize Data Through Insights Services
And, there is more to come on both the supply and the demand for data, including new “alt-data” sources, data brokers and marketplaces, and a insights services Wave refresh next year.
I’d encourage everyone to request an inquiry as well to discuss how to take advantage of the opportunities that data provides – either as a supplier or as a consumer of data into the exploding data economy.
