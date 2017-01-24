- log in
- account
The Data Digest: Forrester's Consumer Privacy Segmentation
Posted by Gina Fleming on January 24, 2017
- 0 Recommendations
- 0 comments
Earlier this year, researchers at York University conducted an experiment to see how many people respond to privacy policies when signing up to a fictitious social networking service. During the experiment most participants just accepted the terms - unknowing they just agreed to give up their first-born child. When asking people directly, Forrester’s Consumer Technographics data reveals that just under a third of US online adults agree they usually read a company's privacy policy before completing an online transaction or downloading an app.
Forrester’s Consumer Privacy Segmentation defines four groups of consumers based on their attention to privacy policies and practices, as well as behaviors around safeguarding data, willingness to share personal information, level of trust in a firm's data practices, and overall tech-savviness. In the Age of the Customer, this framework helps firms understand their customers’ privacy behaviors and attitudes to ensure that they’re not jeopardizing customer trust.
Data-Savvy Digitals are a desirable segment for companies: They have the highest average incomes and spend the most online. Thirty-six percent of US online adults are Data-Savvy Digitals, but we see differences across audiences. For example, sixty-five percent of Millennial parents are Data Savvy Digitals (compared with just 37% of Millennial non-parents), and 75% of Apply Pay users are Data Savvy Digitals. Shoppers of different retailers also show differences in segment distribution: 82% of Diapers.com customers are Data Savvy Digitals, while Walmart and Kohl’s shoppers have a larger share of other segments.
My coauthor, Fatemeh Khatibloo, Principal Analyst and leading privacy expert, recently shared her highlights from the study in this blog. Read the full report and stay tuned for further research revealing the segment makeup of Canadian and European consumers.
Search Forrester's Blogs
Featured
Predictions 2017
The dynamics that will shape the future in the age of the customer »
Free Webinar
Planning for innovation and risk in the wake of Brexit »
Forrester's CX Index
Predict how actions to improve CX will affect revenue performance.
Measure the customer experiences that matter most »
Analyst Blogs
- Anjali Lai (61)
- Christopher Kelley (2)
- Gina Fleming (28)
- Jitender Miglani (10)
- JP Gownder (1)
- Kristopher Arcand (1)
- Marc Jacobson (1)
- Michael O'Grady (15)
- Nicole Dvorak (15)
- Reineke Reitsma (213)
- Roxana Strohmenger (26)
- Satish Meena (14)
- Susan Wu (8)
- Tyler McDaniel (1)
- Vikram Sehgal (2)
Top Categories
- consumer technographics (9)
- Market research (8)
- Social media (8)
- consumer behavior (7)
- Consumer Behaviour (3)
- consumer insights (3)
- segmentation (3)
- Technographics (3)
- technology (3)
- The Data Digest (3)
- See all
Archives
- January 2017 (1)
- August 2016 (2)
- September 2015 (1)
- June 2015 (1)
- January 2015 (1)
- September 2014 (1)
- July 2014 (1)
- January 2014 (1)
- September 2013 (1)
- June 2013 (1)
- May 2013 (1)
- April 2013 (1)
- December 2012 (1)
- See all
Comments
Post new comment