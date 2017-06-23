- log in
Telefónica Digitizes Its Operations In Service Of The Customer
Posted by Fred Giron on June 23, 2017
With Dan Bieler
Like many organizations, Telefónica is going through a digital transformation. Our new case study “Telefónica Digitizes Its Operations In Service Of The Customer” investigates the approach that Telefónica has taken to prepare for digital transformation, including the impact of its transformation strategy on its customer experience, its operational setup, and its organizational transformation. Here are three key insights:
- Collaboration between IT and business on customer journeys results in a qualitative dialogue. Telefónica’s CIO office no longer has a technology discussion with business leaders. Instead, they have a debate about business outcomes.
- “Doing” matters more than “talking” about digital transformation. Telefónica’s CIO office has not tried to sound smart about digital transformation. It does not talk a lot about cultural transformation. Telefónica’s CIO office wants the culture change to be visible rather than intellectual.
- Cultural issues are becoming more important as the digital transformation evolves. Telefónica has communicated, in detail, the need for and the approach to digital transformation to local operations as well as to all the channels to get business buy-in.
Our report highlights the implications for the CIO as a business enabler who needs to prepare for organizational transformation. Telefónica places great emphasis on being able to measure the impact that its digital transformation has on its operations and finances. Yet, by focusing their operations on things that customers value, CIOs in other industries can cross the bridge of digital transformation and follow Telefónica’s steps and become digital innovators.
