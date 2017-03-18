- log in
- account
A Spring Break Conversation Topic With Your College Kid
Posted by Eveline Oehrlich on March 18, 2017
- 0 Recommendations
- 0 comments
I don’t know about you but this Spring Break is different in my family. My daughter, who has almost finished her first year at a Liberal Arts College, came back for Spring Break with the big question “Mom, what major should I choose?” Of course as an analyst in technology and …not to brag …but as a professional who has had many roles in IT (Programmer, System Administrator, Computer & Information System Analyst) my first initial thought was to suggest to her to look into Computer Information Systems or Computer Science. She has the capability as she is an excellent STEM student. So I told her that I will do some research and get back to her.
Here is what I found: According to the United States Bureau Of Labor Statistics, the employment of computer and information technology occupations is projected to grow 12 percent from 2014 to 2024 (new update on March 31, 2017) which is faster than the average (x8%) for all occupations. I quickly put together a table summarizing the majority of professions and found the following:
- The highest growth rate jobs in the computer and information technology occupation are in designing solutions and systems helping organizations to operate more efficiently and effectively (Computer Systems Analysts), with a 21% growth rate.
- The second highest growth rate is in jobs to either address specific topics such Information Security Analyst (18%), Computer Support Specialist (12%), and Software Developer (17%)
- Medium growth rates are in jobs where there is the need for designing and building and supporting specific technologies such as Computer Network Architects (9%), Computer System Administrators (8%)
- A decline is seen in jobs of the programming types such as Computer Programmers (-8%) and a small growth of 3% in the area of Hardware Engineers
Given a world of cloud computing, Agile development approaches, DevOps, and IoT, I am sure it is no surprise to you that roles within IT are changing. One role example is that of the System Administrator.
Computer operators are already gone and the same fate will befall present-day system administrators (also called infrastructure and operations (I&O) administrators) who myopically focus on individual components within technical silos. So, if you are suggesting this role, be aware that these systems administrators — quickly becoming systems engineers — will need to take a holistic approach, focusing on systems thinking and service delivery to ensure their value proposition for superior customer experiences. Those who evolve will do so alongside growing DevOps initiatives and enjoy a great future changing the world.
And even better, these folks can become developers. Given a world where infrastructure is increasingly software-based (including containers, composable infrastructure, and more), systems administrators must quickly acquire skill sets common among Agile development and operations (DevOps) professionals.
So if you need to give your college kid some advice on jobs in IT, you better do some research.
Search Forrester's Blogs
Featured
Predictions 2017
The dynamics that will shape the future in the age of the customer »
Free Webinar
Planning for innovation and risk in the wake of Brexit »
Forrester's CX Index
Predict how actions to improve CX will affect revenue performance.
Measure the customer experiences that matter most »
Analyst Blogs
- Amy DeMartine (7)
- Andre Kindness (32)
- Chris Gardner (1)
- Christopher Voce (8)
- Dave Bartoletti (29)
- David Johnson (52)
- Doug Washburn (37)
- Eveline Oehrlich (20)
- Frank Liu (10)
- Glenn O'Donnell (30)
- JP Gownder (109)
- Laura Koetzle (1)
- Lauren Nelson (11)
- Michele Pelino (6)
- Milan Hanson (4)
- Naveen Chhabra (2)
- Richard Fichera (150)
- Robert Stroud (14)
- Sophia Vargas (7)
- Stephanie Balaouras (1)
Top Categories
- DevOps (6)
- ITSM (6)
- I&O (2)
- I&O transformation (2)
- infrastructure and operations (2)
- IT service management (2)
- ITIL (2)
- Service Desk (2)
- service management (2)
- Accenture (1)
- See all
Archives
- March 2017 (2)
- February 2017 (1)
- November 2016 (1)
- November 2015 (1)
- September 2015 (2)
- March 2015 (1)
- February 2015 (1)
- January 2015 (1)
- November 2014 (4)
- November 2013 (1)
- November 2012 (1)
- July 2012 (1)
- July 2011 (1)
- See all
Comments
Post new comment