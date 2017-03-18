A Spring Break Conversation Topic With Your College Kid

Posted by Eveline Oehrlich on March 18, 2017

I don’t know about you but this Spring Break is different in my family. My daughter, who has almost finished her first year at a Liberal Arts College, came back for Spring Break with the big question “Mom, what major should I choose?”  Of course as an analyst in technology and …not to brag …but as a professional who has had many roles in IT (Programmer, System Administrator, Computer & Information System Analyst) my first initial thought was to suggest to her to look into Computer Information Systems or Computer Science.  She has the capability as she is an excellent STEM student. So I told her that I will do some research and get back to her. 

Here is what I found: According to the United States Bureau Of Labor Statistics, the employment of computer and information technology occupations is projected to grow 12 percent from 2014 to 2024 (new update on March 31, 2017) which is faster than the average (x8%) for all occupations.  I quickly put together a table summarizing the majority of professions and found the following:

  • The highest growth rate jobs in the computer and information technology occupation are in designing solutions and systems helping organizations to operate more efficiently and effectively (Computer Systems Analysts), with a 21% growth rate.
  • The second highest growth rate is in jobs to either address specific topics such Information Security Analyst (18%), Computer Support Specialist (12%), and Software Developer (17%)
  • Medium growth rates are in jobs where there is the need for designing and building and supporting specific technologies such as Computer Network Architects (9%), Computer System Administrators (8%)
  • A decline is seen in jobs of the programming types such as Computer Programmers (-8%) and a small growth of 3% in the area of Hardware Engineers

Given a world of cloud computing, Agile development approaches, DevOps, and IoT, I am sure it is no surprise to you that roles within IT are changing.  One role example is that of the System Administrator. 

Computer operators are already gone and the same fate will befall present-day system administrators (also called infrastructure and operations (I&O) administrators) who myopically focus on individual components within technical silos. So, if you are suggesting this role, be aware that these systems administrators — quickly becoming systems engineers — will need to take a holistic approach, focusing on systems thinking and service delivery to ensure their value proposition for superior customer experiences. Those who evolve will do so alongside growing DevOps initiatives and enjoy a great future changing the world.

And even better, these folks can become developers.  Given a world where infrastructure is increasingly software-based (including containers, composable infrastructure, and more), systems administrators must quickly acquire skill sets common among Agile development and operations (DevOps) professionals.

So if you need to give your college kid some advice on jobs in IT, you better do some research.

