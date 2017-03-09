- log in
Traditional I&O Is Dead - The DevOps Phoenix Rises
Posted by Eveline Oehrlich on March 9, 2017
If you already belong to a high-performing DevOps organization and you are working on leveraging opensource for monitoring to drive feedback loops, or delivering better security with DevSecOps, or making sure you are understanding continuous testing then you don’t need to read the following – you can stop now.
However, if you are facing the challenges that your app dev team is developing faster than you can deliver or you realize that ITIL does not help you in increasing your speed and quality of deployment or your manual deployment capability do not scale or human error has caused some outage…don’t delay your shift your operating model towards DevOps. Our DevOps vision report gives I&O leader’s guidance on how to modify the operating model to focus on velocity and quality to deliver “great” customer experiences.
Products not functional silo’s for customer obesession
The first transition is one of focusing on products not functional IT silos. Developers, operations, QA teams and release teams should be merged into a single team around the product. This team is accountable for the complete pipeline from ideation to delivery and depending on the culture, support as well.
Evaluate your success, based on the five critical DevOps metrics.
To ensure success we must all focus on metrics, and, DevOps is no different. As part of your DevOps journey you should establish metrics by product and measure on an ongoing basis to assure focus and ultimately success. The five critical DevOps metrics are:
o Time to Delivery
o Deployment Frequency
o Change frequency
o Success rate
o Time to recovery
Automation is critical to success.
Forrester data continually identifies that investments in automation continue to be within functional silos. Dev and ops pros must assemble a loosely coupled (API-centric) tool chain, including elements like continuous delivery (CD) and application release automation (ARA), and must integrate that tool chain with the continuous deployment pipeline.
Our DevOps vision report is designed to deliver the guidance required whether you are just starting your DevOps journey, or a well on the way, you can continuously improve to meet today and tomorrow’s accelerating business requirements.
