Posted by Eveline Oehrlich on February 6, 2017

Hello I&O community (or others):

We have been busy in November and December finishing some great research for the year but we ALSO planned some awesome research for you and your team coming in the near future.  Are you needing to step up to the DevOps plate?  Are you questioning what decisions to make on your cloud journey? Do you struggle to determine your multi-sourcing strategy?  Are you questioning your operational excellence around application performance monitoring?  oh and did I mention IoT and its related challenges?

Our analysts are able to help you with great research around these (and many more) topics.

But don't wait until the reports are published.  Call us, talk to us via inquiry so we can help you today and if you like we insert your success into one of our reports to encourage others.

We are very excited about 2017 as we think this is the year for I&O teams to show that improvements around customer experience depend on excellent quality and speed across infrastructure and service design and delivery.  Lets win together and shift into a high performing I&O team.  See here how: https://www.forrester.com/webinar/Forrester+Researchs+Plan+For+The+HighP...

P.S. If you don't have access to this - contact me via email (eoehrlich@forrester.com) and I can send you the deck.

Regards from all of us to all of you.

Eveline Oehrlich 

   

