Not just good. Not just great. Build an amazing brand.
Posted by Dipanjan Chatterjee on December 19, 2016
There are plenty of good brands. And some great ones. But few can arouse the intensity of emotions that make them inseparable. Brands achieve resonance at the point of inflection where the interaction transforms from transaction to relationship. And like any relationship, resonance occurs in intensifying layers, with the best brands being able to trigger an enduring and self-amplifying relationship.
Patagonia has practically written the book on how to do this right. Newer brands like Spanx and Dollar Shave Club have built a loyal following by rewriting the rules. Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants and CrossFit have built communities that thrive on shared experiences. And “legacy” brands like USAA and Delta Air Lines have effectively engaged their communities to strengthen their bond.
Forrester clients can read about these Resonant Brands in my new report (From Great To Amazing: Building Brands With Enduring Resonance). Here’s a quick preview of how CMOs can steer their brands towards Resonance:
Get Emotional
If you deliver a great customer experience, you’re halfway to building an amazing brand. Now, ramp up on emotional connections — they are much stickier than functional excellence.
Build Communities
An engaged community will do the heavy lifting around building brand and salience for you — if you give them a reason to. Create the right environment and the context for your brand communities to thrive.
Have A Unique Voice
Give customers a reason to do more than just consume your brand. Give them a reason to include you in their lives. Stand for their interests; stand for what they believe in; and give them a wholly different and better way to accomplish their purpose.
If you're wondering where "Resonance" fits with traditional branding concepts like salience, functionality, experience, equity, and others, be sure to read Navigate Your Brand To Resonance: Four Milestones To Brand Building
