Make Omnichannel A Cornerstone Of Your Digital Transformation – The Telco Angle

Posted by Dan Bieler on March 22, 2017

Source: Forrester, "Make Omnichannel A Cornerstone Of Your Telecom Digital Transformation"

Poor customer experiences remain the Achilles’ heel of telcos’ digital transformation efforts. We live in the age of the customer, and today’s telco customer has expectations that far exceed the traditional standard of telco customer service. A random search on Trustpilot for customer satisfaction with telcos in various countries shows widespread dissatisfaction.

Offering customers seamless omnichannel experiences is critical for telcos’ digital transformation efforts. Today, customers expect to use a variety of digital touchpoints. This omnichannel approach affects telcos’ customer engagement activities at every stage of the customer life cycle, yet many telcos are still struggling to meet their customers’ rising expectations for coherent end-to-end customer engagement. This matters because omnichannel:

  • Is central to telcos’ customer experience initiatives. Customers do not care about channels. They want to have great experiences irrespective of how they engage with telcos.
  • Is more of a cultural transformation than a technology project. Omnichannel solutions require a telco to think about the customer journey from the perspective of the customer. This is a radical break with the past.
  • Opens opportunities for telcos to act as third-party service brokers. Omnichannel will empower telcos to act as service brokers for third parties if they can align their big data, content, and knowledge management strategies.

The report Make Omnichannel A Cornerstone Of Your Telecom Digital Transformation highlights aspects that digital transformation leaders at telcos must consider when planning their omnichannel strategy. But business and technology leaders in other sectors will also benefit from the report: The same omnichannel best practices apply to other sectors with traditional approaches to customer engagement, such as energy, utilities, waste management, financial services, travel, hospitality, education, healthcare, and government.

