RPA and the Future of Work, Dystopian Views

Posted by Craig Le Clair on May 31, 2017

In the last several months, I’ve given ten talks on Robotic Process Automation (RPA), it's relationship to AI and future affect on jobs.  These were mostly at tech conferences where the audience is a mix of corporate and government technology and business leaders.  The industries represented are diverse, as is the process focus and expertise.  But participants are similar in important ways.  They are excited, if not well informed, about the potential of AI and robotics.  The average IQ in the room seems well above the US average of 98 which is is a solid ninth in world rankings. And lastly, they all will benefit either professionally or financially from the progression of robotics.

No shame in making money. I wish I’d made more.  But there is more then a hint of nervous discomfort just below the surface that stems from the removal of humans from the workforce. There are many cute references to taking the robot out of the human.  This is supposed to mean that we are using humans essentially as robots, and the less we do that, the better off they will be.  But the fact is, many workers today are good at the routine, feel productive, and may lack the mental quickness for other tasks. Several firms had given human names to their new digital workers as if calling them Yoda or Jennifer will make them more accepted by the people they are replacing.

RPA Targets The Cubicle Working Class

AI building blocks will affect all working-class categories in the US that include retail/and food (17 million), blue collar workers (11 million), and the caring class (the fastest growing segment).  But RPA takes a singular focus on the working-class category that toil in cubicles.  This comprises about 9 million workers in the US and breaks into two categories, sales and related (think customer service) and administrative (think back office). These categories align with two broad use case definitions in RPA, what’s called “attended mode” where a human interacts with the digital worker (or bot).  This is the customer service use case. And the “unattended mode” where the human is completely replaced by the digital worker. Over the next five years we expect RPA-fueled digital workers to replace about 4 million cubicle positions as described in the report.  Source: The RPA Market Will Reach $2.9 Billion By 2021

What this means should concern us all.  Firstly, cubicle workers, who largely have high school diplomas, will be tossed into the contingent workforce or left unemployed. A small percentage will have the right stuff for the digital economy even with programs like SOAR in Kentucky that re trains coal miners.  

Ironically the working class largely voted for Trump. He told them that immigrants were taking their jobs.  And surely some are, but let’s be honest.  It’s not the immigrants’ the working class should fear it’s mostly the people I am speaking to at these conferences.  The tech industry and business leaders should be more honest about what we are doing - not try to paint it as benefiting the working majority. This will put the energy we need to ramp skills in change management and re define roles to provide respect and self-esteem for the working class.  Take a look at our report The Future Of White-Collar Work: Sharing Your Cubicle With Robots

