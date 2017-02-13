Will The RSA Conference 2017 Make You A Better Security Pro?

Posted by Chris McClean on February 13, 2017

Today kicks off what’s always an exciting week for the infosec industry; in between meeting old and new friend at the RSA Conference, we’ll hopefully hear about practical new ideas, technologies, and opportunities for better managing information risk. Coincidentally, I’m proud to announce a new report highlighting the best tactics CISOs and security leaders are using to elevate their game:  How To Become A Superstar Security Leader. Will we hear any practical advice like this at the conference?

So far, so good. This morning in Moscone West, I already heard some great stories of cooperation at the Practical Intelligence Sharing: ISACs and ISAOs sessions, with a kick off from our own Laura Koetzle. In the (14!) years I’ve been to RSA previously, I’ve seen far too many technology vendors touting new partnerships and technical cure-alls and far too few case study examples like this of innovation helping CISOs do their jobs better. I’m cautiously optimistic things will be better this year.

So for the rest of the week, I’ll be looking past announcements of new products, acquisitions, and alliances; keeping an eye out instead for real-world examples and results. If you’re interested to hear Forrester’s take on the most interesting things we hear at the conference, register for our webinar here: Top Security Trends From The RSA Conference 2017.

And throughout the week, if you see or hear anything you think we should look into, please let us know!

