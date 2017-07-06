- log in
- account
Navigate The Kubernetes Ecosystem
Posted by Charlie Dai on July 6, 2017
- 0 Recommendations
- 0 comments
Containers are at the heart of so-called “cloud-native” applications and platforms — the emerging term of art for apps born in or redesigned for container-centric technologies. Containers enable faster software delivery, tremendous scale, higher resiliency, greater flexibility, and a wider range of implementation options — all critical features that EA pros need to accelerate digital transformation. But large, highly distributed collections of application components running in containers require coordination and orchestration. As enterprises begin to adopt containers throughout the application life cycle, the number of inquiries Forrester receives about container orchestration is increasing.
Two types of software offerings provide container orchestration features. Open source frameworks and commercial solutions such as CoreOS Tectonic, Mesosphere DC/OS, and Docker Datacenter (as part of Docker Enterprise Edition) can cover most of the major enterprise features around container orchestration. There are also open source tools that include some but not all orchestration features, such as Apache Mesos for task scheduling and etcd for service discovery. Among these, Kubernetes (K8S) dominates client inquiries and is enjoying high adoption momentum. To help tech management pros understand the K8S ecosystem, I’ve recently published a report with my colleague Dave Bartoletti focusing on the rapidly maturing landscape of K8S vendors and solution providers. Some of the key takeaways:
- Container orchestration is a critical component of a cloud-native strategy. Container technologies form the foundation of cloud-native platforms and enable microservices-based application architectures. Orchestration is essential to fully leverage containers.Clients most frequently ask about Kubernetes, Docker built-in orchestration (AKA swarm mode), and Apache Mesos. These orchestration platforms typically include several components that provide six essential capabilities that encourage broader enterprise adoption.
- K8S has quickly dominated developer mindshare and adoption. K8S is not only a popular open source project run by an independent foundation and famous for its Google heritage; it’s also a production-grade container orchestration platform that is useful for a broad range of container-based application architectures. K8S is quickly becoming as popular as Docker itself, and for good reason.
- The vibrant K8S ecosystem is growing and changing quickly. Enterprise architects must understand the K8S ecosystem. Commercial solution providers, enterprise customers, service partners, and open source organizations from around the world are improving K8S itself and building complementary products. New entrants are joining the market and vying for position at a rapid pace.
What’s your opinion on container orchestration technology? Tell us which option(s) you have chosen or plan to choose for your cloud-native applications.
Categories:
Search Forrester's Blogs
Featured
Predictions 2017
The dynamics that will shape the future in the age of the customer »
Free Webinar
Planning for innovation and risk in the wake of Brexit »
Save Money On Your Next Software Negotiation
Work with our software negotiation experts to save 10–20% on your next contract »
Analyst Blogs
- Alex Cullen (46)
- Brian Hopkins (57)
- Charlie Dai (41)
- Cheryl McKinnon (17)
- Craig Le Clair (66)
- Diego Lo Giudice (1)
- Ellen Carney (1)
- Gene Leganza (25)
- Gordon Barnett (4)
- Henry Peyret (13)
- Leslie Owens (10)
- Michele Goetz (58)
- Nasry Angel (1)
- Sharyn Leaver (3)
- Skip Snow (2)
Archives
- July 2017 (1)
- February 2017 (1)
- November 2016 (3)
- August 2016 (1)
- June 2016 (2)
- December 2015 (1)
- September 2015 (1)
- July 2015 (2)
- May 2015 (2)
- March 2015 (1)
- February 2015 (1)
- January 2015 (1)
- December 2014 (2)
- See all
Comments
Post new comment