- log in
- account
Defining operations
Posted by Charles Betz on July 13, 2017
- 0 Recommendations
- 0 comments
So, my formal area of coverage at Forrester is "digital operations." But what does this mean?
We think of "operations" in terms of NASA mission control: trained professionals intently scrutinizing monitors, looking for signals of interest. Or we think of the stereotypical shop floor assembly line. Business schools offer degrees in operations, and businesses hire Chief Operating Officers. Common definitions focus on operations as execution, efficiency, and "day to day" operations.
There's no question, especially given the explosion of interest in DevOps, that operations is changing. Engineers no longer congregate in network operations centers (NOCs); they are more likely to be found in virtual gatherings, whether conference bridges or Slack channels. Google's Site Reliability Engineers are incented to eliminate repetitive work, aka "toil."
But it's tricky -"operations" is one of those terms that gets more confusing the more you poke at it. COO responsibilities are highly variable across companies. In digital management and business technology, some have proposed that operations will be automated out of existence - that the world needs to go to "NoOps." But ultimately, what is this "Ops" thing of which we might have "No"? We need a measurable approach, as opposed to subjective arguments over whether something is or isn't an "operational" concern.
Operations, relative to work in general, is work that is relatively less variable, more repeatable, more interrupt-driven, more concerned with efficiency and optimization, and more scalable in nature. Dr. Murray Cantor proposes an "S-curve" showing work as a spectrum of variability (slide 14). Work ranges from the most uncertain R&D, through medium-certainty engineering (e.g. ongoing application enhancements on well-understood platforms), through the most repeatable "operational" activities.
Product development creates systems that provide some expectation of consistent, repeatable value. These longer term expectations drive organizational behavior, including operational efforts to 1) ensure that users of digital systems are receiving intended value and 2) correct the behavior of systems that are not meeting expectations.
These persistent aspects of ops are why "NoOps" is ultimately unlikely. (See the 2012 John Allspaw versus Adrian Cockcroft exchange on the topic). Yes, we automate repeatable things. But the interesting part of Operations lives on the boundary of predictability. Complex socio-technical systems remain prone to error - did you know we narrowly missed the worst disaster in aviation history last week? There are limits to what can and should be automated -- an increasingly important topic as cognitive technologies are applied to operational issues.
Digital transformation means that when systems don't meet expectations, the consequences increasingly can be dire. Failures of our distributed digital infrastructure can be life critical -- e.g., the recent WannaCry disruption of the UK's National Health Service. If information technology is more and more essential to human well-being, we need to up our game with operating it. I tip my hat especially to John Allspaw, who has been exposing many computing professionals to state of the art thinking in safety-critical fields.
My coverage area is broad. But, where I am examining (to quote John's thesis) "teams engaging in understanding and resolving anomalies under high-tempo and high-consequence conditions," I'll strive to base my work on such foundations.
Search Forrester's Blogs
Featured
Predictions 2017
The dynamics that will shape the future in the age of the customer »
Free Webinar
Planning for innovation and risk in the wake of Brexit »
Forrester's CX Index
Predict how actions to improve CX will affect revenue performance.
Measure the customer experiences that matter most »
Analyst Blogs
- Amy DeMartine (7)
- Andre Kindness (32)
- Charles Betz (2)
- Chris Gardner (4)
- Christopher Voce (8)
- Dave Bartoletti (29)
- David Johnson (52)
- Doug Washburn (37)
- Eveline Oehrlich (21)
- Glenn O'Donnell (30)
- JP Gownder (110)
- Laura Koetzle (1)
- Lauren Nelson (11)
- Michele Pelino (6)
- Naveen Chhabra (4)
- Richard Fichera (150)
- Robert Stroud (18)
- Sophia Vargas (7)
- Stephanie Balaouras (1)
Top Categories
- Agile development (1)
- change management (1)
- collaboration (1)
- DevOps (1)
- ITIL service management (1)
- ITSM (1)
Comments
Post new comment