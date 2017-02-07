- log in
It’s Time To Take Flight With Social Selling
Posted by Caroline Robertson on February 7, 2017
The logistics of business travel can be nightmarish, especially when productivity is most crucial, which is business as usual for today’s business-to-business (B2B) sellers. On the surface, million-mile platinum status is evidence of rock-star sellers who are willing to jump on a plane at a moment’s notice to build new and enrich existing relationships on behalf of their firm. But what about when prospects and customers don’t want to see you?
Whether it’s increasing workloads, the ability to be more efficient by participating in remote meetings, or the fact that buyers prefer to self-educate in the early phases of the evaluation process, today’s B2B buyers are less inclined to take sales meetings. Many don’t want to engage directly with sellers until they are further along with their own self-discovery. And when they do, expectations are high for sellers to show up in an advisory capacity and provide consultative expertise.
How then can you be present as a recognized expert with prospects and customers who want to spend less time with you? Mary Shea’s newest report, “Add Social Selling To Your B2B Marketing Repertoire,” explains how B2B sellers who add social selling activities to their daily routine can do this — and much more.
When sellers approach social selling systemically and thoughtfully, it can actually amplify the attributes of great sellers and help them cover more miles by participating visibly in the forums that matter to their clients. And when research shows that B2B sellers who embrace social selling are 72% more likely to exceed quotas than their peers who don’t, who can argue with that?
Except maybe airline food fans. But who’s really going to admit to that?
