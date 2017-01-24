- log in
Why Bother?
Posted by Caroline Robertson on January 24, 2017
We've recently gone live with our most recent primary research panel survey through which we are investigating the progress of ABM, Seller enablement and B2B Branding. If you’ve seen the invitation and completed our B2B Marketing survey, thank you.
If you haven’t, the biggest question you likely have is ‘Why Bother?’ Here’s what your input helps us do for you;
- Tune our research agenda to your most important imperatives
- Give you the context of where you stand in relation to other B2B marketing leaders
- Create fact-based research to guide your decisions and influence your constituents
Based on our internal QA, the survey shouldn’t take you too long to complete (@20 minutes) and you'll immediately receive a copy of our 2017 B2B Marketing Predictions report. When our analysis is complete, we'll aslo provide you a summary of the results.
Without participation from B2B Marketing leaders like you, we wouldn’t have known research-shaping facts like:
- 68% of marketers like you believe that every marketing activity now contains a digital element, however 40% still say that their digital marketing feels experimental and that they haven't figured out how to make it work. Source: 2016 B2B Budget Plans Show That It's Time For A Digital Wake-Up Call
- 73% of B2B survey respondents agree that, as an industry term, ABM lacks specificity and is applied inconsistently to many different approaches. Source: Retro Yet Revolutionary: Demystifying Account-Based Marketing
- Only 30% of marketers report their metrics are closely aligned with sales. Source: B2B Buyers Mandate A New Charter For Marketing And Sales
Please help us help you - complete our survey today by clicking on the following: B2B International Marketing Survey.
With many thanks,
Caroline and The B2B Marketing Team
