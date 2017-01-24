Why Bother?

Posted by Caroline Robertson on January 24, 2017

Share on Facebook

We've recently gone live with our most recent primary research panel survey through which we are investigating the progress of ABM, Seller enablement and B2B Branding. If you’ve seen the invitation and completed our B2B Marketing survey, thank you.  

If you haven’t, the biggest question you likely have is ‘Why Bother?’  Here’s what your input helps us do for you;

  • Tune our research agenda to your most important imperatives
  • Give you the context of where you stand in relation to other B2B marketing leaders
  • Create fact-based research to guide your decisions and influence your constituents

Based on our internal QA, the survey shouldn’t take you too long to complete (@20 minutes) and you'll immediately receive a copy of our 2017 B2B Marketing Predictions report. When our analysis is complete, we'll aslo provide you a summary of the results.

Without participation from B2B Marketing leaders like you, we wouldn’t have known research-shaping facts like:

Please help us help you - complete our survey today by clicking on the following: B2B International Marketing Survey.

With many thanks,

Caroline and The B2B Marketing Team

1Recommend this post
Save and Share:

Comments

Post new comment

If you have an account on Forrester.com, please login.

Or complete the information below to post a comment.

(Your name will appear next to your comment.)
(We will not display your email.)
Type the characters you see in this picture. (verify using audio)
Type the characters you see in the picture above; if you can't read them, submit the form and a new image will be generated. Not case sensitive.