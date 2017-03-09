- log in
Why You Need To Attend Consumer Marketing Forum 2017
Posted by Carlton Doty on March 9, 2017
To be blunt, if you miss this event, you’ll be sorry. Sure there are loads of marketing conferences out there, but Forrester’s Forums clear the clutter and help you focus on the issues that matter most to your success. Last year, we told you that we're in a post-digital world now, and that marketing must adapt to new rules. This year, on April 5-7, we'll show you exactly how to do that and more. Whether you’re developing and refining your marketing strategy to engage today’s empowered consumer, or your planning the next investment in your Martech application portfolio, Forrester’s Consumer Marketing Forum will be the smartest investment of time that you’ll make this year. Here’s a just few highlights:
- Learn exactly how consumers’ behaviors are changing. Analyst Anjali Lai will share Forrester's Empowered Customer segmentation.
- Discover how to avoid the illusion of insights. VP and Research Director Sri Sridharan will show you how to avoid potential pitalls in your question to become and insights-driven business.
- Reveal what really matters in Martech and Adtech. VP and Principal Analyst Joe Stanhope will bring clarity to the chaos of an unhealthy technology ecosystem.
- Uncover the truth about customer loyalty. Senior Analyst Emily Collins will unveil the harsh realities of what it takes to drive loyalty.
- Foresee the changes that Artificial Intelligence will bring to Marketing. We are hosting a pre-forum summit for a look into the future of AI.
There’s so much going on that I can’t list it all. And keep in mind that while we have great Forrester analysts on stage as we do every year, we’re thrilled to host some of the biggest consumer brands around like Facebook, Spotify, Hearst, Keurig Green Mountain, Marriott International, Krispy Kreme, and many more. For a quick sneak peak, check out my colleague Melissa Parrish’s Q&A with Spotify’s Danielle Lee. Come learn how marketing leaders from these companies are succeeding the age of the customer by registering here.
Hope to see you there!
Carl Doty
Vice President, Group Director
