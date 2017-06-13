- log in
- account
Hortonworks Eats IBM — And Loves It
Posted by Brian Hopkins on June 13, 2017
Big announcement at Dataworks today — IBM is transitioning Big Insights into a partership Hortonworks. This seems not unexpected and only mildly interesting until you think deeply about it. Then it hits you: Hortonworks, after digesting Microsoft, is now eating IBM. It’s a total reversal from the past, when big fish like IBM would eat little fish like Hortonworks. See my blog post from yesterday for more on this.
The tables are turned. Let me explain:
- Working on distributed open source is new and complex. The young developers with the new skills and energy to work on this stuff don’t go generally to work for IBM or Microsoft. They go to work for valley startups who are challenging the big boys. This has been a problem for enterprise software vendors who have had issues developing and building a business around their open source work. Need proof? Microsoft got out of the Hadoop business first, then EMC did the same (through Pivotal, which then gave up), then Intel, and today IBM with their announced partnership with Hortonworks at Data Works 2017.
- Proprietary data analytics tools are where the growth is. IBM isn’t growing Infosphere; Teradata cut its prices in half to boost sales; and Oracle doesn’t even want to talk about Exadata in favor of “all cloud, all the time.” The future of these software giants is tied to how well they can navigate the disruption to their legacy business model, which is on-premises, scale-up, and centers on enterprise deals.
- Software giants now rely on newcomers for growth opportunities. By becoming the open source data vendor to IBM and Microsoft, Hortonworks is turning the tables on these giants. Why? Because the big software vendors are now dependent on a relative newcomer for the biggest growth opportunities in the market — machine learning in the cloud using the open source big data ecosystem of tools as infrastructure. Hortonworks built HDInsight for Microsoft. It will eventually build the infrastructure underneath IBM’s cloud big data fabric, too.
With today’s announcement, Hortonworks’ nonpublic strategy becomes more clear. As big enterprise vendors eventually realize that open source, subscription-priced big data technology is hard and different, they will turn to smaller firms that can do it by partnership, not acquisition, because of the talent problem. As soon as Microsoft or IBM buys Hortonworks, they’ll start bleeding talent. Do not get me wrong big enterprise software vendors can code ope source, IBM for example, has invested plenty in open source, it just that talent young open source innovators don’t tend to stay with the big boys long.
What does this mean for the industry in general?
- It attempts to drive a stake in the heart of Cloudera. This is true for a lot of reasons I don’t have space to discuss. Most important, however, is the potential for Apache Atlas and Ranger to unify security and governance for the big data ecosystem. These can’t be proprietary because too many big software vendors like IBM and Microsoft don’t want to lock into a startup’s IP without acquisition, which, as previously discussed, they can’t do. They’d rather bet on the open source ecosystem. Which is why Hortonworks’ strategy is the winner.
- It puts pressure on other big vendors. Oracle, HPE, SAP and Teradata have not committed to an open source big data vendor, choosing instead to play the field and keep their options open. If this IBM/Hortonworks partnership works out well, one or more these could be next in line for Hortonworks, or they might be wooed by Cloudera if they starts to follow Hortonwork’s lead for once. We’ll see, this could kick off a piranha feeding frenzy as the big vendors give in to letting the Hadoop experts run their cloud infrastructures.
This brings me to my final thought - the more of the enterprise guys Hortonworks eats, the better an acquisition target they do become. Since they went public early, the big vendors felt more comfortable with a partnership. What happens next year if Oracle buys Hortonworks, given that IBM and Microsoft are dependent on Hortonworks’ product? Holy competitive move, Batman. Ah, maybe that is the master plan after all?
Search Forrester's Blogs
Featured
Predictions 2017
The dynamics that will shape the future in the age of the customer »
Free Webinar
Planning for innovation and risk in the wake of Brexit »
Save Money On Your Next Software Negotiation
Work with our software negotiation experts to save 10–20% on your next contract »
Analyst Blogs
- Alex Cullen (46)
- Brian Hopkins (57)
- Charlie Dai (40)
- Cheryl McKinnon (17)
- Craig Le Clair (66)
- Diego Lo Giudice (1)
- Ellen Carney (1)
- Gene Leganza (25)
- Gordon Barnett (4)
- Henry Peyret (13)
- Leslie Owens (10)
- Michele Goetz (58)
- Nasry Angel (1)
- Sharyn Leaver (3)
- Skip Snow (2)
Top Categories
- big data (12)
- emerging technology (8)
- enterprise architecture (6)
- Emerging technologies (4)
- Analytics (3)
- big data analytics (2)
- business technology (2)
- CIO (2)
- Empowered (2)
- Enterprise Architecture Forum 2012 (2)
- See all
Archives
- June 2017 (2)
- May 2017 (1)
- March 2017 (1)
- February 2017 (1)
- December 2016 (1)
- October 2016 (1)
- September 2016 (1)
- August 2016 (1)
- July 2016 (1)
- May 2016 (1)
- March 2016 (1)
- November 2015 (2)
- September 2015 (1)
- See all
Comments
Kudos to IBM
A point I don't make in the blog is that partnering with Hortonworks is a really smart move by IBM; the only criticism I have is that Microsoft beat them to the punch so they have a jump. The growth is waning in Hadoop as it gains enterprise penetration, so the partnership lets IBM focus up the stack on things like data science and machine learning with cognitive. This may be the smartest thing they have done in a while and I applaud their courage because it does mean stepping away from big insights, a major investment for them for the last few years.
Post new comment