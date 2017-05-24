- log in
- account
Time To Assess Your Omnichannel Maturity
Posted by Brendan Witcher on May 24, 2017
- 2 Recommendations
- 0 comments
It's a fact: Every time customers are exposed to improved shopping experiences, their expectations are immediately reset to a new higher level. Today’s empowered customers expect seamless brand interactions across every touch point, forcing organizations to replace outdated thought-processes and legacy systems with new ways of doing business. That said, many digital strategy and commerce leaders are either not sure where to start, or simply failing to deliver excellence within customer journeys through existing omnichannel capabilities. Forrester’s Omnichannel Maturity Assessment tool, created by Claudia Tajima and myself, helps organizations discover their current maturity level, and understand what steps they need to take to reach omnichannel mastery.
The assessment challenges organizations to evaluate their retail business across three dimensions:
- Digital customer experience
- Digital operational excellence
- Omnichannel customer engagement
Organizations must score themselves across seven modern omnichannel capabilities that leading retailers are executing today:
- Enterprise inventory visibility
- BOPIS
- Ship-from-store
- Ship-to-store
- Endless aisle
- Omnichannel value adding services
To find out your organization's maturity level and start planning your road map, take The Omnichannel Maturity Assessment today.
Search Forrester's Blogs
Featured
Predictions 2017
The dynamics that will shape the future in the age of the customer »
Free Webinar
Planning for innovation and risk in the wake of Brexit »
Forrester's CX Index
Predict how actions to improve CX will affect revenue performance.
Measure the customer experiences that matter most »
Analyst Blogs
- Ananda Chakravarty (2)
- Andy Hoar (20)
- Aurelie L'Hostis (4)
- Benjamin Ensor (40)
- Brendan Miller (8)
- Brendan Witcher (5)
- Carrie Johnson (23)
- Catherine Graeber (1)
- Ellen Carney (35)
- Fiona Swerdlow (1)
- Jacob Morgan (2)
- Julie Ask (155)
- Ken Calhoon (1)
- Lily Varon (11)
- Martin Gill (68)
- Michael Yamnitsky (1)
- Michelle Beeson (13)
- Oliwia Berdak (17)
- Peter Sheldon (42)
- Peter Wannemacher (39)
- Vikram Sehgal (1)
- Xiaofeng Wang (1)
- Zhi-Ying Ng (10)
- Zia Daniell Wigder (82)
Top Categories
- omnichannel (2)
- omnichannel fulfillment (2)
- BOPIS (1)
- buy online pick up in store (1)
- mobile (1)
- Mobile commerce (1)
- Mobile Mindshift (1)
- omnichannel commerce (1)
- Omnichannel playbook (1)
- OMS (1)
- See all
Archives
- May 2017 (1)
- May 2016 (1)
- February 2016 (1)
- January 2016 (1)
- February 2015 (1)
Comments
Post new comment