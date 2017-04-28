- log in
- account
Forrester Methodology To Selection Business Intelligence Implementation Service Providers
Posted by Boris Evelson on April 28, 2017
- 0 Recommendations
- 0 comments
Business Intelligence (BI) pros continue to look for outside professional services. Forty-nine percent of decision makers say their firms are already engaging and/or expanding their engagements with outside data and analytic service providers, and another 22% plan to do so in the next 12 months. There are two main reasons for this sustained trend:
- The breadth and depth of BI deployments cannot be internally replicated at scale. Delivering widely adopted and effective BI solutions is not easy. It requires rigor in methodology, discipline in execution, the right resources, and the application of numerous best practices. No internal enterprise tech organization can claim this wealth of expertise and experience; this only comes after delivering thousands of successful and unsuccessful BI projects — which we believe is solely the realm of management consultants and systems integrators. These partners have collectively accumulated such experience over many years and thousands of clients and projects.
- Implementation partners help connect technology and business priorities. While business and technology pros ultimately work toward the same goal — improving their companies' top and bottom lines — they often use different approaches to get there. Business pros often have a preference for a particular BI tool and just want to get their jobs done quickly, efficiently, and effectively. It's not that they don't care about a single version of the truth, enterprise software standards, security, and procurement guidelines — it's just that getting their jobs done trumps everything else, while technology pros have different goals. Finding a middle ground between opposing priorities is tough. When all else fails, firms look for a reputable, well-respected professional services organization that can act as a referee and provide an objective road map to align business and technology management goals, objectives, and priorities.
Take a look at our recently published research report - The Forrester Wave™: Business Intelligence Platform Implementation Service Providers, Q2 2017 - where we review
- Forrester recommended BI implementation service provider shortlisting and selection methodology and
- Evaluate 13 top providers in this market
Search Forrester's Blogs
Featured
Predictions 2017
The dynamics that will shape the future in the age of the customer »
Free Webinar
Planning for innovation and risk in the wake of Brexit »
Forrester's CX Index
Predict how actions to improve CX will affect revenue performance.
Measure the customer experiences that matter most »
Analyst Blogs
- Anjali Yakkundi (34)
- Art Schoeller (2)
- Boris Evelson (167)
- Claire Schooley (2)
- Danielle Geoffroy (1)
- Diego Lo Giudice (24)
- Dominique Whittaker (4)
- Duncan Jones (2)
- Gene Cao (1)
- George Lawrie (19)
- Holger Kisker (38)
- Ian Jacobs (13)
- Jeffrey Hammond (31)
- Jennifer Belissent (2)
- John Bruno (4)
- John R. Rymer (46)
- John Wargo (11)
- Jost Hoppermann (34)
- Kate Leggett (155)
- Kyle McNabb (12)
- Leonard Couture (1)
- Liz Herbert (4)
- Margo Visitacion (9)
- Mark Grannan (12)
- Martha Bennett (13)
- Michael Barnes (21)
- Michael Facemire (21)
- Mike Gualtieri (126)
- Nick Barber (21)
- Noel Yuhanna (10)
- Paul Hamerman (2)
- Philipp Karcher (1)
- Phoenix Zhang (3)
- Randy Heffner (15)
- Rowan Curran (2)
- Stephen Powers (23)
- Ted Schadler (38)
Top Categories
- business intelligence (150)
- Information management (70)
- Analytics (60)
- big data (38)
- Computerworld UK (12)
- BI (9)
- Agile (5)
- Business process (5)
- hadoop (5)
- ZDNet (5)
- See all
Archives
- April 2017 (2)
- February 2017 (1)
- January 2017 (1)
- December 2016 (1)
- November 2016 (1)
- May 2016 (3)
- March 2016 (3)
- February 2016 (3)
- October 2015 (2)
- September 2015 (2)
- August 2015 (2)
- July 2015 (2)
- April 2015 (1)
- See all
Comments
Post new comment