Accelerate Your Digital Momentum At Forrester’s Digital Transformation Mumbai 2017
Posted by Ashutosh Sharma on May 2, 2017
Forrester’s annual flagship India event Digital Transformation Mumbai 2017 is almost here. This invite-only exclusive event has been growing over the years to become one of the most anticipated events for India’s senior business leaders.
At last year’s event, we presented the right operating model for organizations to support their digital transformations: the customer obsessed operating model. Our audience let us know the model resonated because it is easy to understand and business leaders could relate it to their day to day activities. More importantly, it challenged their thinking about what digital transformation in the age of the customer should be: it is not about reducing costs or improving operational efficiency but about driving customer-obsession.
In 2017, we plan to take that thinking further. We will talk about the role of Digital Operational Excellence (DOX) in delivering great customer experience (CX). We have researched quite a few companies hiring senior leaders to head their digital projects or CX initiatives who grasp the value of delivering great CX to win, serve and retain customers. However, our research shows that the activities that go on below the ‘line of visibility’ are not well understood in terms of their importance to delivering great CX. This area is where DOX lives.
In this event, we will present Forrester’s thought leadership on how enterprises need to focus on both Digital CX and DOX as they embark upon their digital transformations. In addition, we will highlight the most common blind-spots firms encounter and outline the ‘how-to’ of digital transformation with great industry examples.
Our widely respected industry speakers include: Mrityunjay Mahapatra, Deputy Managing Director and CIO, State Bank Of India; Vijay Sethi, Group CIO, Hero MotoCorp; Neeraj Bhalla, Chief Digital Officer, Whirlpool India; TV Swami, Regional CIO, GE Digital; KRC Murthy, Chief Digital Office, Deutsche Bank and Hari Marar, President – Airport Operations, Bengaluru International Airport Ltd.
In addition to these distinguished speakers, we will have Forrester’s world-class team of India and Asia Pacific-based analysts Dane Anderson, Frederic Giron, Vikram Sehgal, Amit Bhatia, Naveen Chhabra, Somak Roy, Zhi-Ying Ng and Arnav Gupta deliver keynotes, run track sessions, and meet delegates on a one-on-one basis.
We hope to see you on May 30th at the St. Regis Mumbai!
