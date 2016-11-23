- log in
PayTM Payments Bank Disruptive Effects To Be Felt Beyond Banking
Posted by Arnav Gupta on May 29, 2017
In 2016, Indian banking regulator opened the banking sector for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and approved 11 entities to set up payments banks in India, out of the 41 applicants, as part of its ongoing initiatives to increase financial inclusion in the country. So far, PayTM, Airtel and India Post have launched their payments banks. Each of them cater to different customer segments, have slight variations in their offerings but offer significantly different interest rates (see Figure 1):
Figure 1: Payments Bank In India
Source: Airtel press release, November 23, 2016 (http://www.airtel.in/about-bharti/media-centre/bharti-airtel-news/corporate/india++first+payments+bank+goes+live-airtel+payments+bank+starts+pilot+services+in+rajasthan).
India Post Payments Bank corporate broacher, February 2, 2017 (https://www.indiapost.gov.in/VAS/DOP_PDFFiles/CentrefoldBrochure.pdf)
PayTM website (https://paytm.com/bank)
All three firms have vast customer reach, owing to their existing customer networks, and the potential to amplify the financial inclusion agenda. Forrester believes that PayTM’s payments bank is most favorably positioned to leverage its adjacent financial services eco-system of retail merchants, utility providers, eCommerce platform and existing mobile wallet business.
Currently, customers use PayTM for making micro transactions, utility bill payments, school and tuition fee, toll tags, traffic challan’s/tickets, municipal payments and even to purchase gold. And the customer facing mobile platform not only integrates PayTM’s eCommerce platform, online travel and hotel booking, events and entertainment booking and others, but actively promotes these services with a constant stream of discounts and offers through its merchants and partner tie-ups. PayTM already has about 200 million active customers across the country, and to fulfil the needs of these customers PayTM has about 5 million merchants on-board its platform.
With its payments bank, PayTM will now be in position to serve some serious financial needs of its customers such as mutual fund investments, insurance products, pension products, interest on deposits, cash withdrawals and others. Most importantly PayTM’s payments bank will now have access to some of the India Stack capabilities such as eKYC, AADHAAR Based authentication, UPI, AePS, ABP and others, making it potentially disruptive to the business of:
- Retail Banks: Banks such as Kotak Bank, and Digibank have just started to use digital customer on-boarding leveraging the AADHAAR eKYC capabilities as a differentiation. While Kotak’s 811 app has reached 5 million downloads on Google Play store, Digibank has on-boarded more than 1 million customers using the eKYC. In comparison, PayTM has a starting base of its existing 200 million customers which it has started transferring to its payments bank. Moreover, it is tapping into its network of merchants in tier 1 and 2 cities who it plans to use as business correspondents to expand its reach to offline customers.
- Online marketplace giants: While PayTM Payments Bank is a separate legal entity and can have no connections with its marketplace platform (as per the regulators), this marketplace can still seamlessly encompass all the services that PayTM offers. It enables it to cater to customer’s banking, shopping, travel, utility and many other needs. Online giants such as Amazon and Flipkart are expected to feel the competitive heat.
- Other mobile wallets and third-party payment providers: With access to UPI, ATMs and AePS, PayTM Payments Bank will have true interoperability enabled in payments allowing both its own customers and potential customers to make money transfers, pay bills, withdraw and deposit cash and fund mobile wallets.
- Financial product aggregators and distributors: The combination of offers and easy product application process from PayTM will threaten the business model of financial aggregators such as PolicyBazar.com and Bankbazaar.com.
These facts do suggest that PayTM Payments Bank will have impact beyond banking, but PayTM’s ability to build on its current offering, reach and customer base remains to be seen.
Customers have so far used PayTM for convenience and money-saving offers. PayTM will quickly find that in addition to convenience, today’s digital customers look at their banks for a variety of needs. These needs need to be serviced through multiple digitally enabled channels, in a responsive manner and in the customer’s immediate context.
Indian banks such as ICICI Bank and Axis bank have been working hard to improve their digital banking capabilities. For example, they offer a variety of ways just for customer servicing such as live chat, actionable service links, direct access to 24x7 available phone banking agents, in-app contextual help guidance, universal in-app search tool and others. In comparison, PayTM’s customer servicing efforts are basic and restricted to few service links and an IVR.
Indian banks are also continuously working to improve their mobile touchpoints, enrollment and login abilities, money management tools and digital marketing and sales capabilities where PayTM has significant catching up to do. We recently concluded the 2017 India mobile banking benchmark report, which highlights the best practices adopted by Indian banks in their efforts to win, serve and retain their digital customers.
Forrester clients can read our full report here to see the detailed analysis of individual Indian bank’s digital services along with best practices and where we think digital teams can further improve. Feel free to let us know your thoughts in the comments section.
- May 2017 (1)
